It's Earth Overshoot Day

It's Earth Overshoot Day. As of today, the human race is living on credit. ⏳🌎 (via Brut nature)

07/29/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:26 PM

3 comments

  • Rupert S.
    07/30/2019 13:35

    Or we could just quit breeding.

  • Perez M.
    07/30/2019 12:36

    We're doomed. We don't deserve this Earth.

  • Theresa W.
    07/29/2019 22:18

    God help us all.

