It snowed in the Sahara desert

Snow in the hottest desert in the world. It happened this week in the Sahara. ❄️🏜
27 comments
Jayboy O.01/11/2018 09:35
Jeya
Gopakumar C.01/11/2018 07:40
Shows that there is climate change
Biswadip R.01/11/2018 04:52
Harsh C.01/10/2018 18:25
Soooooo this tellls that the world will end by freezing everything totally.. now uh know how are uh going to die.. stop before it's too late assholes
Uma S.01/10/2018 10:17
Jenn F.01/10/2018 09:18
Jealous!!!
Raymond C.01/10/2018 04:15
变天! 地球在调整运作了🤔
Roy L.01/10/2018 02:11
mira!!!
Brendon G.01/10/2018 01:10
Climate change let's tax it.
Higgs B.01/10/2018 00:59
Anggun’s music 🎧🎵 has turned into reality.
Derek W.01/09/2018 23:50
imagin it came back to life like it used to be
John W.01/09/2018 23:29
were fuckin the planet.
Jericho B.01/09/2018 22:49
Anggun’s wish finally came true
Cecilia N.01/09/2018 22:48
HOW???
Ro S.01/09/2018 22:33
Nazz Saboori how cool
Elvis G.01/09/2018 22:22
making sahara great again
Samir H.01/09/2018 22:06
Welcome to Algeria 🌴⛸⛷
Abdelmadjid M.01/09/2018 21:23
I happened a few?years before not 37 years and it's magical all Algeria is pure beauty if only ...
Marty D.01/09/2018 20:53
It was real ...but Trump fixed it.... muhahahaha
Laura D.01/09/2018 20:43
Faith Ndungwani