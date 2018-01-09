back

It snowed in the Sahara desert

Snow in the hottest desert in the world. It happened this week in the Sahara. ❄️🏜

27 comments

  • Jayboy O.
    01/11/2018 09:35

    Jeya

  • Gopakumar C.
    01/11/2018 07:40

    Shows that there is climate change

  • Biswadip R.
    01/11/2018 04:52

    borof chas to

  • Harsh C.
    01/10/2018 18:25

    Soooooo this tellls that the world will end by freezing everything totally.. now uh know how are uh going to die.. stop before it's too late assholes

  • Uma S.
    01/10/2018 10:17

    Jshgsusndhdosmsujjss

  • Jenn F.
    01/10/2018 09:18

    Jealous!!!

  • Raymond C.
    01/10/2018 04:15

    变天! 地球在调整运作了🤔

  • Roy L.
    01/10/2018 02:11

    mira!!!

  • Brendon G.
    01/10/2018 01:10

    Climate change let's tax it.

  • Higgs B.
    01/10/2018 00:59

    Anggun’s music 🎧🎵 has turned into reality.

  • Derek W.
    01/09/2018 23:50

    imagin it came back to life like it used to be

  • John W.
    01/09/2018 23:29

    were fuckin the planet.

  • Jericho B.
    01/09/2018 22:49

    Anggun’s wish finally came true

  • Cecilia N.
    01/09/2018 22:48

    HOW???

  • Ro S.
    01/09/2018 22:33

    Nazz Saboori how cool

  • Elvis G.
    01/09/2018 22:22

    making sahara great again

  • Samir H.
    01/09/2018 22:06

    Welcome to Algeria 🌴⛸⛷

  • Abdelmadjid M.
    01/09/2018 21:23

    I happened a few?years before not 37 years and it's magical all Algeria is pure beauty if only ...

  • Marty D.
    01/09/2018 20:53

    It was real ...but Trump fixed it.... muhahahaha

  • Laura D.
    01/09/2018 20:43

    Faith Ndungwani