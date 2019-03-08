back

Italy faces olive oil crisis

Italy is about to run out of olive oil. 😯

03/08/2019 6:21 PMupdated: 03/08/2019 7:45 PM
  • 572.1k
  • 223

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

168 comments

  • Pj J.
    04/17/2019 15:04

    ??????????????????

  • Te T.
    04/16/2019 16:10

    Be careful ! https://youtu.be/X58acvAomOo 🤔🙊

  • Adam B.
    04/14/2019 22:33

    Greece has plenty..not to worry! Zito Elladaaaaa

  • Rob H.
    04/13/2019 16:12

    Uhh, two years ago they had a glut. Was the climate that different?

  • Yukan P.
    04/13/2019 12:11

    Noooo

  • Sam P.
    04/13/2019 03:39

    I think it's time we start a go fund me page ! 😢

  • Katherine H.
    04/12/2019 18:16

    Such bs. Show the research to back this up. Show the research that it is anyway due to the USA and or human activity.

  • Dan F.
    04/12/2019 01:15

    Just another bullshit story to justify price going through the roof, as if it wasn’t already way over priced.!!

  • John J.
    04/11/2019 23:29

    Vote democrat and they will put a stop to it!!

  • Tiffany S.
    04/11/2019 00:53

    geoengineering you mean

  • Dede T.
    04/11/2019 00:41

    We grow olives here in Texas. Make olive oil too! Will never run out!🤣

  • Amelia Z.
    04/10/2019 04:12

    Is there a shortage of olives?

  • Frances E.
    04/10/2019 01:53

    what about climate control green houses?

  • Nigel H.
    04/09/2019 06:19

    Fake News......fuck off

  • Baburam A.
    04/09/2019 03:30

    Show this to the Great American President. We ordinary people already know, see, and feel the beginnings that climate change is bringing about in our daily lives!!

  • Roger M.
    04/08/2019 22:27

    Mexico is ready to take over.

  • Dean B.
    04/08/2019 20:27

    LoL...

  • Rita W.
    04/08/2019 20:19

    Its raining ho no climate change! It didn't rain oh no climate change"

  • Bill S.
    04/08/2019 19:32

    More bullshit

  • Róża G.
    04/08/2019 18:04

    😮