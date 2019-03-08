back
Italy faces olive oil crisis
Italy is about to run out of olive oil. 😯
03/08/2019 6:21 PMupdated: 03/08/2019 7:45 PM
- 572.1k
- 3.9k
- 223
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
168 comments
Pj J.04/17/2019 15:04
??????????????????
Te T.04/16/2019 16:10
Be careful ! https://youtu.be/X58acvAomOo 🤔🙊
Adam B.04/14/2019 22:33
Greece has plenty..not to worry! Zito Elladaaaaa
Rob H.04/13/2019 16:12
Uhh, two years ago they had a glut. Was the climate that different?
Yukan P.04/13/2019 12:11
Noooo
Sam P.04/13/2019 03:39
I think it's time we start a go fund me page ! 😢
Katherine H.04/12/2019 18:16
Such bs. Show the research to back this up. Show the research that it is anyway due to the USA and or human activity.
Dan F.04/12/2019 01:15
Just another bullshit story to justify price going through the roof, as if it wasn’t already way over priced.!!
John J.04/11/2019 23:29
Vote democrat and they will put a stop to it!!
Tiffany S.04/11/2019 00:53
geoengineering you mean
Dede T.04/11/2019 00:41
We grow olives here in Texas. Make olive oil too! Will never run out!🤣
Amelia Z.04/10/2019 04:12
Is there a shortage of olives?
Frances E.04/10/2019 01:53
what about climate control green houses?
Nigel H.04/09/2019 06:19
Fake News......fuck off
Baburam A.04/09/2019 03:30
Show this to the Great American President. We ordinary people already know, see, and feel the beginnings that climate change is bringing about in our daily lives!!
Roger M.04/08/2019 22:27
Mexico is ready to take over.
Dean B.04/08/2019 20:27
LoL...
Rita W.04/08/2019 20:19
Its raining ho no climate change! It didn't rain oh no climate change"
Bill S.04/08/2019 19:32
More bullshit
Róża G.04/08/2019 18:04
😮