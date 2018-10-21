back
Jair Bolsonaro's views on the environment are troubling to environmental activists
He is threatening to withdraw Brazil from the Paris Agreement and wants to abolish the Ministry of the Environment. This is Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro.
10/21/2018 2:23 PMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:12 AM
27 comments
Ângelo L.10/24/2018 03:51
As a Brazilian I can guarantee Brut Force got that right. Bolsonaro wants to cut down the entire Amazon and said many times indigenous ppl should leave it to agrobusiness. Btw you don't like the post you can always GTFO fascists.
Paula A.10/23/2018 04:32
Dark days ahead for Brazilian ecosystems... people are choosing him because the other possible candidate belongs to a party (PT) involved with huge corruption scandals and that put the country in the current crisis. What pisses me off is that there were other candidates in the first round not belonging to PT in the first round, it didn't have to be Bolsonaro...
Alan L.10/22/2018 22:34
But like Trump, he’s an idiot that doesn’t believe in climate change, a looming disaster greater than any war. You’ll see (or maybe you won’t - who knows how long it will take) - Brazil is one of the countries at risk, especially coastal cities in Brazil. How can you have a nutcase that does not only disbelieve climate change but wants to limit regulations on ILLEGAL things? Brother, I’m from the UK & my government is shit as well. We had the choice to choose something good but instead chose something based on lies (Brexit) from the far right & a woman who has conflicts of interest, is cosy with a lot of dire people & can’t debate with people but instead says the same thing over and over again, avoiding the questions, trying to fool the public. If those were the only choices, I wouldn’t have even voted. So, Brazil does have a shit situation politically but if this guy doesn’t believe in what 97% of scientists say (or other person in power), Brazil will be in trouble physically (nature is a bitch).
Ванйа И.10/22/2018 10:28
Sou Bolsonaro, Queremos um Brasil melhor. PT nunca mais.
Martino K.10/22/2018 08:58
Too many lunatics in the world
Debra M.10/22/2018 07:12
Brazil DO NO DRINK THE TRUMP KOOLAID!!!
Gracie H.10/22/2018 07:12
What an idiot. Stupid small minded arsehole.
Jolmar P.10/21/2018 21:18
Fake
Max L.10/21/2018 21:08
For whatever reason this morons army of Facebook accounts spams Sports pages.
Viviane V.10/21/2018 20:08
Not really the true story.
Antonio R.10/21/2018 19:45
Subscribe: “Brut nature, all of you should do a better job and do not meddle into a foreign nation affairs without knowing the truth about any particular issue. Mr. Haddad himself was a failed mayor of the largest Latin America city, Sao Paulo, and has dozens of indictments against him. He is no saint, he is a very controversial individual himself. Bolsonaro is no perfect candidate, by any means, but is far the best for Brazils at this moment. People in Brazil are voting against Lula's puppet, Huddad. As you know or should, Lula is serving time for corruption. He also faces several other charges from kick backs and money laundering. Brazilians are faced with a difficult decision; do they vote for a corrupt, a prisoner, or do they vote for a far right former army capitan, Bolsonaro? I say Bolsonaro, he has pledge to seek market economy, fill his cabinets with individuals of stellar credentials, not with politicians, give police the tools to fight crime, guarantee the right to private property. In contrast Mr. Haddad has pledge to bring back all of his cohorts to power, all of which have been under indictments or in jail( look it up) including Mr. Lula himself. Therefore, there is no choice here, it is a prisoner or the former army captain. The choice is clear, you do stay on the side of the law”
Patrick O.10/21/2018 19:29
It’s sad that people will only start to care about our planet once the damage has been done. The thing is, the planet itself will bounce back, but we won’t. Guys. Come on. We need to fix this.
Rudra N.10/21/2018 19:24
Dictators (good or, evil) rise from poor states.
Everardo M.10/21/2018 19:08
Unbelievable
Sergio L.10/21/2018 18:14
Very biased video and it will take a long to text explain. He wants to reduce the number of ministries and the government money to NGO’s because they are used for political bargain and to promote ideological indoctrination. The video also didn’t translate when he was talking giving judicial guarantees to landowners that are terrorized by the MST, in my opinion, a terrorist organization, that in 13 years of a leftist government, didn’t solve the problem. Look at Venezuela track record and you will see what will happen if this man isn’t elected. This just talking about environment. There are more to it, so don’t try to explain what the majority of the Brazilian voters are choosing. Different from Trump, which I don’t admire at all, Bolsonaro is winning with the popular vote. And don’t think is mass manipulation, in reality all the big press is against him, because they are afraid to loose all the big government contracts that keep them afloat. Like I said, this isn’t that simple
Kylie P.10/21/2018 17:50
Society?
Melvana L.10/21/2018 17:03
Not another one. Dear God, please protect this planet. Our home from these money mad anti-earth pigs.
Mark L.10/21/2018 16:55
Another sick fuck.
Welter P.10/21/2018 16:19
Pamela A.10/21/2018 16:02
Another idiot .!