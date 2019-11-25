back

Jane Fonda's Activism

Last week, she was arrested for a third time at a climate crisis protest in Washington D.C. For over 50 years, Jane Fonda has been defined by her activism just as much as her roles in hit films.(Via Brut Cannes)

10/29/2019 10:59 AMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:41 PM
58 comments

  • Wayne S.
    11/25/2019 14:02

    She is a enemy to America

  • Ezer E.
    11/24/2019 21:46

    ❤️

  • Monell S.
    11/07/2019 20:18

    She’s a nut job.

  • Salunga P.
    11/02/2019 12:57

    I still remember what she did in vietnam...shes heatless

  • Lay E.
    11/01/2019 21:40

    she looks fabulous at 80:)

  • Namrata R.
    11/01/2019 15:08

    Gorgeous... indeed

  • William B.
    11/01/2019 11:50

    Vietnam Vets are not Fonda Jane

  • Marlinha A.
    11/01/2019 07:10

    Amazing woman! 💪👏❤️

  • Doug M.
    11/01/2019 04:39

    I don’t care what she has done, Hanoi Jane should be tried for treason then thrown in prison.

  • Tiffany W.
    11/01/2019 04:25

    Great job empowering!

  • Charlie D.
    11/01/2019 02:26

    💩

  • Mike M.
    11/01/2019 02:09

    You can’t solve problems by demonstration,do something

  • Alyssa G.
    11/01/2019 00:51

    Here’s an interesting article about what happened https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2017/09/18/how-jane-fondas-1972-trip-to-north-vietnam-earned-her-the-nickname-hanoi-jane/%3FoutputType%3Damp

  • Josh C.
    10/31/2019 23:49

    Y'all do know she got shut down in everything she did

  • Barbara W.
    10/31/2019 23:10

    She wasn't against Vietnam vets she was against senseless wars! She is a great woman and empowering!

  • Angela H.
    10/31/2019 22:52

    Hanoi Jane. Pos!

  • Marivel G.
    10/31/2019 20:34

    Never will like her She spoke bad about our US VETS. . MY POP'S A US MARINE VIETNAM VET I'M DAM PROUD OF MY POPS

  • Ray H.
    10/31/2019 18:42

    Lunatic

  • Kip B.
    10/31/2019 18:41

    Traitor

  • Robert S.
    10/31/2019 16:58

    My girl !

