Jane Fonda's Activism
Last week, she was arrested for a third time at a climate crisis protest in Washington D.C. For over 50 years, Jane Fonda has been defined by her activism just as much as her roles in hit films.(Via Brut Cannes)
10/29/2019 10:59 AMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:41 PM
58 comments
Wayne S.11/25/2019 14:02
She is a enemy to America
Ezer E.11/24/2019 21:46
❤️
Monell S.11/07/2019 20:18
She’s a nut job.
Salunga P.11/02/2019 12:57
I still remember what she did in vietnam...shes heatless
Lay E.11/01/2019 21:40
she looks fabulous at 80:)
Namrata R.11/01/2019 15:08
Gorgeous... indeed
William B.11/01/2019 11:50
Vietnam Vets are not Fonda Jane
Marlinha A.11/01/2019 07:10
Amazing woman! 💪👏❤️
Doug M.11/01/2019 04:39
I don’t care what she has done, Hanoi Jane should be tried for treason then thrown in prison.
Tiffany W.11/01/2019 04:25
Great job empowering!
Charlie D.11/01/2019 02:26
💩
Mike M.11/01/2019 02:09
You can’t solve problems by demonstration,do something
Alyssa G.11/01/2019 00:51
Here’s an interesting article about what happened https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/news/retropolis/wp/2017/09/18/how-jane-fondas-1972-trip-to-north-vietnam-earned-her-the-nickname-hanoi-jane/%3FoutputType%3Damp
Josh C.10/31/2019 23:49
Y'all do know she got shut down in everything she did
Barbara W.10/31/2019 23:10
She wasn't against Vietnam vets she was against senseless wars! She is a great woman and empowering!
Angela H.10/31/2019 22:52
Hanoi Jane. Pos!
Marivel G.10/31/2019 20:34
Never will like her She spoke bad about our US VETS. . MY POP'S A US MARINE VIETNAM VET I'M DAM PROUD OF MY POPS
Ray H.10/31/2019 18:42
Lunatic
Kip B.10/31/2019 18:41
Traitor
Robert S.10/31/2019 16:58
My girl !