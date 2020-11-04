back
Jane Goodall's plea for wild animals amid Covid-19
"I hope and pray that the nightmare will soon be over. I also hope and pray that the nightmare may end for the wild animals who are captured"–Jane Goodall
04/11/2020 6:39 AM
11 comments
Mer C.11 minutes
Pray, Mrs Goodall?? Really??
Michele M.11 minutes
Ich hoffe dass die Animalien nicht so wie den Menschen seien,ich meine nicht so empfindlich.
Janina K.12 minutes
SHARED....
Nial R.29 minutes
Go vegan people stop fooling ya selves
Carol R.35 minutes
Thank you for all you do Jane, it's a battle trying to make changes for our animals and a long slow process. Love, love,love to you and your voice for all the animals
Suli K.44 minutes
Jane I ❤️ you
Barbara G.an hour
🙏❤️
Maria F.an hour
Jane I 💚 you and feel your compassion towards animals ~
Chimi D.an hour
♥️
Clement P.an hour
☝️
Amro A.an hour
.