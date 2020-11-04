back

Jane Goodall's plea for wild animals amid Covid-19

"I hope and pray that the nightmare will soon be over. I also hope and pray that the nightmare may end for the wild animals who are captured"–Jane Goodall

04/11/2020 6:39 AM
11 comments

  • Mer C.
    11 minutes

    Pray, Mrs Goodall?? Really??

  • Michele M.
    11 minutes

    Ich hoffe dass die Animalien nicht so wie den Menschen seien,ich meine nicht so empfindlich.

  • Janina K.
    12 minutes

    SHARED....

  • Nial R.
    29 minutes

    Go vegan people stop fooling ya selves

  • Carol R.
    35 minutes

    Thank you for all you do Jane, it's a battle trying to make changes for our animals and a long slow process. Love, love,love to you and your voice for all the animals

  • Suli K.
    44 minutes

    Jane I ❤️ you

  • Barbara G.
    an hour

    🙏❤️

  • Maria F.
    an hour

    Jane I 💚 you and feel your compassion towards animals ~

  • Chimi D.
    an hour

    ♥️

  • Clement P.
    an hour

    ☝️

  • Amro A.
    an hour

    .