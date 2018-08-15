Jeju Island attracts about one million tourists each year

South Korea is home to one of the 7 new wonders of nature. Its name: Jeju Island.
9 comments
Gala D.09/15/2019 14:53
?
Diane R.09/02/2019 13:34
Love to visit such a wonderful place,nature is beautiful and perfect!!!!?
Noor E.09/02/2019 13:08
,let's go😅
Abid K.09/02/2019 09:04
Nice
Alesandra M.09/02/2019 01:39
vamos ahí 🤩
Muhammad Z.09/01/2019 14:42
have a look on it!
Muhammad Z.09/01/2019 14:41
Nature is beautiful very beautiful 😍
Sarah S.09/01/2019 14:11
llévame
Mary O.09/01/2019 14:05
such a treasure🤗🤗🌈🌈