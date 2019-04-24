back

Jilly Ballistic's Street Art Blitz

This renowned graffiti artist tackles social issues and the MTA by modifying NYC subway ads.

04/15/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 10:28 AM
13 comments

  • Charles H.
    04/24/2019 14:47

    Lol

  • Charles H.
    04/24/2019 14:47

    Soon to be seen on "high Matinence"

  • Case B.
    04/21/2019 22:15

    Those are stickers though....

  • Josh W.
    04/21/2019 18:13

    That's not graffiti Art..

  • Ddavid A.
    04/18/2019 02:00

    She is a pure waste of skin

  • Jean M.
    04/16/2019 10:34

    Covers her face...but films the distinct tattoo on her leg, her unique hair and glasses. Yup no one's gonna recognize me with this snot rag over my mouth.

  • Brian S.
    04/16/2019 05:57

    Gee, you can make your own ad copy without destroying others, don't you think?

  • Holly S.
    04/15/2019 18:55

    You in NYC ... You know they have facial recognition cameras everywhere. Plus covering half your face does nothing....🤦 They know you they just can't arrest you because they have to catch you in the act....

  • Rob R.
    04/15/2019 17:22

    Jobless liberal. Just another leach sucking the system dry while complaining and hiding her face.

  • Joe Y.
    04/15/2019 15:20

    Artist? She puts stickers up. She literally prints out stickers and puts them up. She doesn’t do any of the artistry herself. It takes about the same effort as posting a meme. Does that mean my 10 year old niece is an artist?

  • Aris O.
    04/15/2019 14:09

    ..there's corruption everywhere.. Identity politics..

  • Sellam I.
    04/15/2019 14:03

    women ? are u sure ?

  • Derek E.
    04/15/2019 14:02

    No, you cover your face because you are a coward.

