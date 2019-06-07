back
Joan Baez, folk legend & civil rights activist
Folk icon Joan Baez has been fighting for humanity since the Civil Rights Movement — and she's still going strong. #WomensHistoryMonth
03/20/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:15 PM
Lynda M.07/06/2019 19:48
I admire her so much
John L.04/15/2019 18:18
Somos hermanos my sweet Joan.
John R.04/15/2019 02:58
The Voice.Let us listen to her and follow her ideals.
Edward C.04/13/2019 20:13
marjorie jean harris
Dawn S.04/13/2019 13:41
A wonderful singer and a most inspiring person. I saw her in concert decades ago and it remains one of the best experiences of my life.
Patricia G.04/13/2019 11:30
NOW THIS IS A WOMAN WHO SHOULD HAVE RUN FOR SENATOR OF THE US. SHE IS GREAT
Erika C.04/12/2019 11:14
She looks beautiful and amazing
Robin K.04/11/2019 23:14
We shall overcome!
Christine B.04/11/2019 01:02
What a powerhouse! She still strives for freedom and humanity..she will never give up!
Evelyn R.04/10/2019 22:33
Da best!
Robert W.04/10/2019 17:24
Joan Baez is the person who opened my eyes to injustice, especially her recording of Birmingham Sunday.
Bill C.04/10/2019 16:00
Great LADY still in the fight..
Elaine M.04/10/2019 13:21
An inspiration to all
Julie S.04/10/2019 12:40
All of these comments and nothing about her voice. Her distinct, angelic, beautiful voice. One of my all time favorites.
Karla C.04/10/2019 12:12
She is a true role for strong and politically involved women. My personal favorite. Finally was able to see her in person, with
Mickey H.04/10/2019 12:00
Happy Birthday. Thank you for your years of music, thank you for the risks you have taken, and thank you for the constant reminders in interview and song and action that we are one human family.
Dan S.04/10/2019 11:42
my hero. a life of service to others. part of the solution.
Suzanne H.04/10/2019 11:35
Always have admired her
Mary M.04/10/2019 11:35
She was and is such a part of my life and I am certainly not the only one who has this privilege.
Paula R.04/10/2019 11:34
One of my favorites!