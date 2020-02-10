back
Joaquin Phoenix pleads for animal rights in Oscar acceptance speech
"What many of us are guilty of is believing that we’re the centre of the universe. " Joaquin Phoenix's powerful speech on the environment and animal rights after winning the Oscar for Best Actor.
02/10/2020 2:38 PM
Andrew F.20 minutes
He's a lunatic.
Chaima K.23 minutes
Best oscar speech
Jay H.26 minutes
truth!
Lise A.an hour
💪💞💪
Thompson A.an hour
Playing the joker is a curse
Mohammed I.an hour
watch👍🌷
Michael A.2 hours
Oh yes get rid of the cattle and the world will be perfect ! Until you want a steak or a roast and milk with your coffee ! These people will not do without anything 8n their lives, if they mean it then give away all your money !
Sandriux P.2 hours
🌱💚♻️🙏🌎
Michael A.2 hours
Give me a break !
Ray M.2 hours
Best Oscar speech ever! Thank you for lending your voice to the voiceless, Mr. Phoenix
Rita C.3 hours
👏👏👏👏👏
Sandra K.3 hours
Very well thought through and delivered speech, Mr. Phoenix. Much respect. Like you, I also am horrified by the horrible cruelty to farm animals, and the despicable practices I’ve seen videos of at some dairy farms in our country. I am a researcher by profession. My husband is a lawyer who specializes in ISO 9000 and 9001 and CE marking, auditing, certification, notified bodies, and legal implications of hurting workers, consumers and on farms, the animals. Please do some broader research on your own about the good and responsible dairy farmers such as the co-op Organic Valley and Horizon, and many other small family-owned dairies all over our country. Here is an example of a tough and intelligent auditing and certification entity called Validus. It is a USDA process-verified program for animal welfare certification. Soon there will be zero tolerance for the horrible treatment of animals on farms, and of course as consumers we must do our part to only purchase dairy products from certified and trusted farms. Costs more of course, but no matter. Mille grazie for your kind heart and attention to being a bit more careful when on your global platforms. http://www.validuscertified.com/uploads/3/4/7/9/34792806/validus_awr_dairy_standards_final_05_24_19.pdf
Hritik S.3 hours
remember his brother?
Maria C.3 hours
Wow how beatifull soul, love him
Fuat S.3 hours
Love you man You’re a Hero 🙌🙌🙌
Regina S.3 hours
He did not only speak of "animal rights", there's a big world out there people. It's okay to support other things besides animal rights or in addition to animal rights.
Naresh N.3 hours
Joaquin Phoenix u ar my hero
Nell S.3 hours
Good for you well said!
Van C.3 hours
brillant actor 👑, but this vegan victmism sucks
Patricia S.3 hours
This was a long drawn out deliberate speech that had no relevance to receiving the award. He is a grown man he had a choice. Acting has gd & bad repercussions but now he's holding a gold award what he does from now is the issue.....Will he sell it for his habit or do better