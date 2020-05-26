back
Joe Biden v. Donald Trump on Memorial Day
Spot the difference between Joe Biden's and Donald Trump's appearances on Memorial Day.
05/26/2020 12:06 PM
Joe Biden v. Donald Trump on Memorial Day
29 comments
Anna W.5 minutes
The thief is wearing a mask
Terry S.13 minutes
A left handed salute....how disrespectful!
Anita B.18 minutes
I’m ridin with Biden all the way❤️
Matthew C.19 minutes
I’m failing to see 👀 what is “wrong” with trump according to you in this video???
Vijay N.26 minutes
For the last two months, I was repeatedly saying that due to this medicine, people are dying in America and Europe. Actually this is a game, and this game has been played very cleverly by the leaders and practitioners. Nobody knows what is happening in the hospital. Now the truth came out in front of everyone, then the doctors cleverly changed the face and started blaming the leaders. I want to ask you, why have doctors given this medicine in excess to sick people? Will dead people become alive after doctors accept the mistake? Now you tell me what are the reasons behind not making the post mortem report public? No one knows anything about how death is happening. Only the leaders and doctors of political parties are aware of this. Politicians and journalists of any country have made public the post mortem reports of those who died? Do you have any post mortem reports of anyone dying, or not? Are you god Is the doctor and scientist miraculous, or God? You are saying that for 40 years this medicine is being given to malaria patients, so will you start giving this medicine to cancer patients also in future? Did God tell doctors and scientists that this medicine can cure every disease, and no one will die after consuming this medicine?
Muslimah J.27 minutes
Why does trump wife always looks angry... I’ve seen her smile once and that’s when she was talking with Barak Obama!! My goodness
Erin E.32 minutes
Well it makes sense. Trump is Free and Biden is a Sheep. Nothing to see here 🤷🏻♀️😂
Margaret M.35 minutes
See the difference? Indifference vs Respect
Sue C.40 minutes
Trump showed up holding a mask 😷 but he didn’t want the press to have the satisfaction of seeing him wearing one!! Really?? So this is our President! I guess to crazy, egotistical nasty and delusional (I could go on but who has all day) we can now add vain! But I guess to safe space and time maybe that could just fit that under the egotistical category! Yes Trumpsters Joe Biden said a stupid thing to a black young man but watch the Brut video of Trump vs Trump from last week and maybe if you listen and watch it a few times it will make a difference in your feeling about him making America Great! He is an embarrassment to our country.
Jess G.an hour
Disrespect
Jess G.an hour
What do you expect?
Mary A.an hour
Biden did it right I stand away from people without masks
Kitty S.an hour
Joe Biden 2020
Charles A.an hour
By saying Trump made the virus makes you sound as stupid as all hell you know that right
Don D.an hour
Cute how you cut the part where trump hung the wreath so this would fit your narrative.
Monkeu D.an hour
Corona virus originally made by Trump
Aris O.an hour
Lots of handlers so not to wonder off ...😜😜😜😜😜
Jeremy M.an hour
Biden is a joke lol!
Calvi C.an hour
He's not wearing a mask ohhhh he's such a bad person ima go cry like a snowflake stfu TRUMP2020
Larro B.an hour
Remember your not black if you don’t vote for joe