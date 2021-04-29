back
Joe Biden wants to tax the 1%
"It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1% of Americans to pay their fair share." Here's President Biden's plan to deal with America's wealth gap.
04/29/2021 12:57 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Haleem N.18 minutes
Haha..I thought.. this tax evasion happens only in 3rd world countries..Human nature is same everywhere...😁😁😆😆😆😆😜
Brian L.30 minutes
joe biden is a man who is fair and actually cares about people.
Paul S.30 minutes
Uncle Joe’s only job has been government. Living good off of other people’s taxes. Uncle Joe, he not know no one works for a poor person.
Marlina S.43 minutes
Liar
Gia A.an hour
Warren Buffett pays less tax than his personal secretary.
Natalie P.an hour
Oh lord help this man this is not what we asked for and we’re in for more problems seriously 😐