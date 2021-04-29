back

Joe Biden wants to tax the 1%

"It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1% of Americans to pay their fair share." Here's President Biden's plan to deal with America's wealth gap.

04/29/2021 12:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:30

    Joe Biden wants to tax the 1%

  2. 5:17

    Debate gets heated over high school's Confederate name

  3. 3:49

    Story of the Chicago Seven

  4. 4:55

    Rand Paul vs. Dr. Fauci on face masks

  5. 6:11

    Should D.C. become a state?

  6. 6:43

    The life of LeBron James

6 comments

  • Haleem N.
    18 minutes

    Haha..I thought.. this tax evasion happens only in 3rd world countries..Human nature is same everywhere...😁😁😆😆😆😆😜

  • Brian L.
    30 minutes

    joe biden is a man who is fair and actually cares about people.

  • Paul S.
    30 minutes

    Uncle Joe’s only job has been government. Living good off of other people’s taxes. Uncle Joe, he not know no one works for a poor person.

  • Marlina S.
    43 minutes

    Liar

  • Gia A.
    an hour

    Warren Buffett pays less tax than his personal secretary.

  • Natalie P.
    an hour

    Oh lord help this man this is not what we asked for and we’re in for more problems seriously 😐

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.