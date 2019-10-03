back
John and Molly Chester traded city living for barren farmland
They traded city living for several hectares of abandoned land. Their challenge? Transforming it into a beautiful farm in harmony with nature. This is the story of John and Molly.
10/03/2019 4:53 PM
93 comments
Maria J.10/30/2019 18:43
El empeño y el trabajo con amor da frutos reales. Felicitaciones por todos sus logros.
Clare F.10/29/2019 21:09
They and a number of people who feel the same way, are creating oasis of beautiful land.
Apurba J.10/29/2019 14:25
Excellent achievements !
Ruth A.10/29/2019 06:26
I saw a plot filled with sand and pubbles from previius construction work. How do we change it to agriculture land.
Riaz J.10/28/2019 12:19
Shafique Samejo
Kazi M.10/28/2019 07:17
ধন্যবাদ, ভাইবোন তোমরা সত্যই বুদ্ধিমান, আর সকলে বলছেও তাই উন্নতি কোন স্বর্গের বস্তু নয় কঠিন পরিশ্রম আর সততা তোমাদের এগিয়ে যাওয়ার ইতিহাস 🌝⭐
Quinty D.10/27/2019 09:52
Doben nonton lai video ne
Teddy L.10/26/2019 02:29
great job buddy ....
Wakgnam T.10/26/2019 02:10
i hope i can affors 80 hectares of land
Budi H.10/25/2019 23:18
Amazing 😊
Deborah H.10/25/2019 17:33
We need more people like you to Farm and Protect our ecosystem!!
Tamas G.10/25/2019 13:12
Whites in South Africa are not allowed land to farm and the ANC government might want to take the rest of their things they own as well,while the world keeps quiet so screw you all.
Silaparasetti D.10/24/2019 14:10
Very nice
Chent S.10/24/2019 13:17
nice job👌👌
Denis G.10/24/2019 11:47
Harmonie avec la nature ? Mais la nature est une salope, virus, bactéries, carnassiers..... quand-est-ce qu'on arrête avec cette vision irénique ?
Robin L.10/24/2019 03:58
This needs to be happening all over.
Elmer S.10/24/2019 02:58
Many land space are left unproductive, if only all space including backyard are converted to fruit of vegetable, we have enough food, look around us, land are left unattended,
Blanca E.10/23/2019 12:15
En español por favor! Estamos en Argentina!
Rika F.10/23/2019 06:32
how are all those white picket fences shown "in harmony with Nature"
Miroslav Š.10/22/2019 03:21
Abandoned land is in harmony with nature.