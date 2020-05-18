back

Jökulsárlón: a must-see in Iceland

When the Vatnajökull glacier melted, this immense and beautiful lagoon appeared. This is Jökulsárlón in Iceland.

05/18/2020 4:26 PM
3 comments

  • Kolbrún L.
    33 minutes

    My beautyful homeland, Ísland 💖🇮🇸

  • Iris K.
    an hour

    wolk wol hinne

  • Costel I.
    2 hours

    Wow 😮😮😮