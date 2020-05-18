back
Jökulsárlón: a must-see in Iceland
When the Vatnajökull glacier melted, this immense and beautiful lagoon appeared. This is Jökulsárlón in Iceland.
3 comments
Kolbrún L.33 minutes
My beautyful homeland, Ísland 💖🇮🇸
Iris K.an hour
wolk wol hinne
Costel I.2 hours
Wow 😮😮😮