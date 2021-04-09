back

Jump to play: this is Double Dutch

It originated from Dutch immigrants to New York City, but quickly became a coming of age tradition for Black girls. This is the Double Dutch, and you just have to jump in to play.

09/04/2021 12:58 PM

12 comments

  • Nadine B.
    3 hours

    yesss cousin, special shout for being featured

  • Von M.
    a day

    Ilove that and reminds me ofthe old days. How are you doing? Hope all is well. Im just recovering from my usual lung problem. You know Reg, did I tell you that my son John is also with me. His Nasa job folded and he is helping me around and still looking for a job. Times are rough. Were okay now and thank God the hurricane left us without much damage. Love you my brother.

  • Aiksas E.
    a day

    This truly warmed my heart and brought back so much good memories. Those hot summers in NY. Quarter waters. The fire hydrants. Chilling on the stoop getting cornrows or dookie braids or what we Jamaicans used to call it “Chiney Bumps” now known as bantu knots. Free styling. Block parties. Little dance routines we had with our little crew. Marco Polo. Just like she said in the video, either I would go ask mom dukes for extension cords or go to Papi corner store and he would already know we came for the penny candies and so extension cords lol ohhhh my blaque girl youthful days 😭 💜

  • Dan T.
    a day

    Dude gay

  • Steel J.
    a day

    So wait if it came from a white culture and they took it for themselves....isnt that cultural appropriation? Or is it not because it's something from a predominantly white culture? 🤔

  • Caroline D.
    2 days

    Now I know why it’s called double Dutch ❤️

  • Lynda H.
    2 days

    I grew up in a wh!te town, and we all jumped Double Dutch! Nobody did single jump rope anymore, it was too boring. This was back in the 1950s.

  • Josephine L.
    2 days

    I used okay that game!

  • Deijha B.
    2 days

    I loveeeee this! Double Dutch play a huge role in our childhood!!!

  • Cathy A.
    2 days

    Brings back memories of good times in my youth 🥰

  • Gail L.
    2 days

    I never learned how to get in...and was always jealous of girls who could.

  • Karen Z.
    2 days

    Loved this in the 5th grade