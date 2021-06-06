back

K-pop trainee calls out the industry for its toxic culture

"They're like, 'We don't want muscles. We just want you to lose weight and look skinny.'" She was on her way to becoming a K-pop idol. Now, she's calling out the industry for its toxic culture.

06/06/2021 4:58 PM
Pop Culture

5 comments

  • James F.
    4 hours

    Its not toxic you look better if your a healthy weight so your alot more marketable ..ppl in the public eye are seen as role models

  • Pipayin N.
    10 hours

    Now I know I'm never impressed with kpop, almost everything is fake, poor young ones.

  • Pujan T.
    12 hours

    Well toxicity exists everywhere not just in kpop industry

  • Michael W.
    13 hours

    so you fail and then you cry then you blame others, maybe just chill and move on and learn to be happy with yourself instead of being offended

  • Nevin S.
    13 hours

    All about feminization of "men"

