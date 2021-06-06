back
K-pop trainee calls out the industry for its toxic culture
"They're like, 'We don't want muscles. We just want you to lose weight and look skinny.'" She was on her way to becoming a K-pop idol. Now, she's calling out the industry for its toxic culture.
06/06/2021 4:58 PM
James F.4 hours
Its not toxic you look better if your a healthy weight so your alot more marketable ..ppl in the public eye are seen as role models
Pipayin N.10 hours
Now I know I'm never impressed with kpop, almost everything is fake, poor young ones.
Pujan T.12 hours
Well toxicity exists everywhere not just in kpop industry
Michael W.13 hours
so you fail and then you cry then you blame others, maybe just chill and move on and learn to be happy with yourself instead of being offended
Nevin S.13 hours
All about feminization of "men"