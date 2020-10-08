back

Kamala Harris interrupted at the VP debate

Class is in session, and Kamala Harris is speaking.

10/08/2020 4:31 AMupdated: 10/08/2020 4:34 AM
62 comments

  • Ritchie R.
    18 minutes

    Whats the problem with mike pence does he think he is much better or

  • Muneeba R.
    25 minutes

    Is it just me or does he looks like a plastic doll?

  • Barbara B.
    26 minutes

    Vote blue

  • Barbara B.
    27 minutes

    Pence is a moron like dump

  • Frank A.
    36 minutes

    She ate Punce alive!

  • Sayed H.
    42 minutes

    What an idiot! Alle the time bla bla bla bla

  • Christopher B.
    an hour

    Because she wouldn’t answer a straight up yes or no answer. She was speaking but saying nothing.

  • Larissa M.
    an hour

    See pence does like it when other people wont to speak, just like Trump 😠

  • Suresh K.
    an hour

    Pence defeated the angry arrogant Kamala hands down , it’s her end

  • Djams L.
    2 hours

    He was so rude

  • Jess C.
    2 hours

    Basically he doesn’t want her to speak because her words are powerful

  • Ced K.
    3 hours

    Lol american leadership is at it's lowest. And the majority of people voting for said leadership severely lack critical thinking. Their decision are based on their emotions rather than a thought process. And the worst is that they can't even see that their best interest are not even considered by these same people they wanna vote for.

  • Mostafa A.
    3 hours

    Trump is not qualified for president. Country is full of problems of racist hate corruption unfair injustice and riots all these mistakes are made by trumpresponsible for Russia interference trump responsible for dividing the country. Trump responsible for low economics trumps is responsible for died John Lewis and gorge floyed trump is responsible for spreading COVID 19 kills many Americans people please I have q. Is American military soldiers losers and suckers. Answer no. God bless good souls. COVID 19 is punish from God to trump and this is the start God only knows the end of the Tyrant

  • Usha A.
    3 hours

    Trump & Pence Both of them go to hell...😖😖😖

  • Usha A.
    3 hours

    Trump and Pence are distruptive...

  • Usha A.
    3 hours

    Trump and vice are same same ...

  • George C.
    3 hours

    4 more years.

  • Carol V.
    4 hours

    Pence the Obnoxious Nothing.

  • Zakaria M.
    4 hours

    Classy lady ??? She was talking Chinese or something like that because she was horrible and weak only promises

  • Tigist B.
    4 hours

    “I AM SPEAKING !!!“ ❤️

