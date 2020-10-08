Kamala Harris interrupted at the VP debate

The life of Kamala Harris
Ritchie R.18 minutes
Whats the problem with mike pence does he think he is much better or
Muneeba R.25 minutes
Is it just me or does he looks like a plastic doll?
Barbara B.26 minutes
Vote blue
Barbara B.27 minutes
Pence is a moron like dump
Frank A.36 minutes
She ate Punce alive!
Sayed H.42 minutes
What an idiot! Alle the time bla bla bla bla
Christopher B.an hour
Because she wouldn’t answer a straight up yes or no answer. She was speaking but saying nothing.
Larissa M.an hour
See pence does like it when other people wont to speak, just like Trump 😠
Suresh K.an hour
Pence defeated the angry arrogant Kamala hands down , it’s her end
Djams L.2 hours
He was so rude
Jess C.2 hours
Basically he doesn’t want her to speak because her words are powerful
Ced K.3 hours
Lol american leadership is at it's lowest. And the majority of people voting for said leadership severely lack critical thinking. Their decision are based on their emotions rather than a thought process. And the worst is that they can't even see that their best interest are not even considered by these same people they wanna vote for.
Mostafa A.3 hours
Trump is not qualified for president. Country is full of problems of racist hate corruption unfair injustice and riots all these mistakes are made by trumpresponsible for Russia interference trump responsible for dividing the country. Trump responsible for low economics trumps is responsible for died John Lewis and gorge floyed trump is responsible for spreading COVID 19 kills many Americans people please I have q. Is American military soldiers losers and suckers. Answer no. God bless good souls. COVID 19 is punish from God to trump and this is the start God only knows the end of the Tyrant
Usha A.3 hours
Trump & Pence Both of them go to hell...😖😖😖
Usha A.3 hours
Trump and Pence are distruptive...
Usha A.3 hours
Trump and vice are same same ...
George C.3 hours
4 more years.
Carol V.4 hours
Pence the Obnoxious Nothing.
Zakaria M.4 hours
Classy lady ??? She was talking Chinese or something like that because she was horrible and weak only promises
Tigist B.4 hours
“I AM SPEAKING !!!“ ❤️