Katia Krafft is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes

She is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes. 🌋
Simon S.01/05/2018 08:07
Thanks to Katia and Maurice Krafft, we have learned quite a lot about volcanoes, associated hazards and the dynamics within our planet. I am honored to have had the chance to bring the exhibition Elements with stunning pictures from Katia and Maurice's work to Germany. You can learn more about their legacy at .
Nexus: E.01/05/2018 07:14
Great example for a career in the Earth sciences that was - at least partly - driven by the strong feeling that Earth literacy is somewhat crucial for a better, more secure and sustainable live upon our planet.
Aleksandar S.01/04/2018 23:03
Muhammad T.01/04/2018 15:37
Katia Kraft is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes, but not her husband? They literally did everything together. Credit where its due. RIP both.
Nherieda C.01/04/2018 15:21
You did not die in vain..RIP Mr and Mrs krafft
DJ P.01/04/2018 15:00
They didn't deserve to die
