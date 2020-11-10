back

Kayleigh McEnany vs Donald Trump

"The president never downplayed the virus." — Kayleigh McEnany "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down." — Donald Trump

10/11/2020 1:59 PM

And even more

  1. 7:09

    Donald Trump and abortion

  2. 2:28

    Senators ask Amy Coney Barrett softball questions at hearing

  3. 3:19

    Chicago's mayor weighs in on the Supreme Court nominee

  4. 10:00

    The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  5. 1:37

    Women lawmakers speak up about abortion in France

  6. 3:07

    Trump holds Florida rally

125 comments

  • Keith D.
    6 hours

    This is how the police get their man...

  • Tony P.
    7 hours

    Well the virus is not deadly. Anything with over a 99% recovery rate is not deadly. Open the damb country back up and let's build this economy the only way we can with TRUMP as PRESIDENT. If Biden wins he's gonna shut down the country and we will never recover from it.

  • Zachary S.
    8 hours

    Imagine comparing yourself to kings queens and dictators

  • Kelvin T.
    9 hours

    Im not merican. Nor am i interested in right verses left. Can someone please answer this question— Of all the Republicans who could be nominated as their candidate why Trump? And why twice?

  • Brian A.
    12 hours

    Bimbo Barbie

  • Pat G.
    15 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Josh J.
    15 hours

    The beginning Trump quote is dated September, and then it appears again later in this same video, but dated as July. Fake news.

  • Mathew K.
    15 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Gloria B.
    16 hours

    She's a liar like his boss.

  • Taylor K.
    16 hours

    Let's talk about how biden is tied up in a treason case with Killary and the Obama administration let's talk about those released documents with no redactions REAL NEWS

  • J D.
    17 hours

    https://gfycat.com/colossalangelicimperialeagle

  • Carol M.
    17 hours

    Get your stories straight, you fools!😡

  • Piper P.
    17 hours

    Folder MacNinny is way over her pretty little head and is complicit in the falsehoods she spreads with Chief Liar - period 🤥

  • Jason S.
    18 hours

    Kayleigh would be really good at 'Secret Hitler'.

  • Brendan D.
    18 hours

    Comical Kayleigh Worlds Greatest liar No one listens anymore She gas no Credability Whatsoever Lie upon lie upon lie

  • Lolly R.
    19 hours

    How is Kayleigh going with the Covid, has she taken the cure like the President, should be jumping up and down by now , telling everyone how marvellous it is

  • Steve N.
    19 hours

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Steve N.
    19 hours

    He should play it down! It's a fuxking hoax! Real virus, not a real pandemic!

  • Davina K.
    20 hours

    So having watched some of those live, I can tell you without the full conversation it's all taken out of context. Spin the news. Create a narrative. Folks just blindly eat it up.

  • Sal R.
    a day

    Trump 2020

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.