Kayleigh McEnany vs Donald Trump
"The president never downplayed the virus." — Kayleigh McEnany "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down." — Donald Trump
10/11/2020 1:59 PM
125 comments
Keith D.6 hours
This is how the police get their man...
Tony P.7 hours
Well the virus is not deadly. Anything with over a 99% recovery rate is not deadly. Open the damb country back up and let's build this economy the only way we can with TRUMP as PRESIDENT. If Biden wins he's gonna shut down the country and we will never recover from it.
Zachary S.8 hours
Imagine comparing yourself to kings queens and dictators
Kelvin T.9 hours
Im not merican. Nor am i interested in right verses left. Can someone please answer this question— Of all the Republicans who could be nominated as their candidate why Trump? And why twice?
Brian A.12 hours
Bimbo Barbie
Pat G.15 hours
Trump 2020
Josh J.15 hours
The beginning Trump quote is dated September, and then it appears again later in this same video, but dated as July. Fake news.
Mathew K.15 hours
Trump 2020
Gloria B.16 hours
She's a liar like his boss.
Taylor K.16 hours
Let's talk about how biden is tied up in a treason case with Killary and the Obama administration let's talk about those released documents with no redactions REAL NEWS
J D.17 hours
https://gfycat.com/colossalangelicimperialeagle
Carol M.17 hours
Get your stories straight, you fools!😡
Piper P.17 hours
Folder MacNinny is way over her pretty little head and is complicit in the falsehoods she spreads with Chief Liar - period 🤥
Jason S.18 hours
Kayleigh would be really good at 'Secret Hitler'.
Brendan D.18 hours
Comical Kayleigh Worlds Greatest liar No one listens anymore She gas no Credability Whatsoever Lie upon lie upon lie
Lolly R.19 hours
How is Kayleigh going with the Covid, has she taken the cure like the President, should be jumping up and down by now , telling everyone how marvellous it is
Steve N.19 hours
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Steve N.19 hours
He should play it down! It's a fuxking hoax! Real virus, not a real pandemic!
Davina K.20 hours
So having watched some of those live, I can tell you without the full conversation it's all taken out of context. Spin the news. Create a narrative. Folks just blindly eat it up.
Sal R.a day
Trump 2020