Kendrick Lamar is revolutionizing hip-hop
These are the L.A. rap icons who influenced Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar.
06/17/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:44 PM
3 comments
Esther R.06/27/2019 10:24
Proud to be from Compton. And have the honor to have shared the same love of music & to have received the same musical teachings from the same High School. Kendrick, always making our city extremely proud.
Beno J.06/26/2019 16:51
why you don’t fw him
Gérson N.06/17/2019 16:15
😲