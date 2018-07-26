back

Kilauea volcano is still erupting...

Hawaii's Kilauea eruption could last for months, or even years.

07/26/2018 6:37 AM
  • 41.0k
  • 19

Discover

  1. 2:04

    Hippopotamuses feces are extremely important for life on Earth

  2. 2:44

    In Romania, illegal logging kills more than just trees

  3. 5:19

    Which countries are most vulnerable to meteorological disasters?

  4. 9:57

    Paris is studying the effects of lockdown on its biodiversity

  5. 4:12

    The life of Sylvia Earle

  6. 2:11

    Half of all sandy beaches at risk

13 comments

  • Diane C.
    07/29/2018 03:52

    So scary

  • Brian S.
    07/28/2018 00:27

    stokes

  • Lucie J.
    07/27/2018 16:58

    I wish I was there right now!

  • Robert F.
    07/27/2018 09:36

    It will probably have output a lot more CO2 than the folks living in the state of Hawaiii this year too.

  • Faqih A.
    07/27/2018 08:32

    hey brut, do you can inform about sinabung mountain fact too....?

  • Carolyn H.
    07/27/2018 07:31

    Just flew over it 😎

  • Kafkian H.
    07/27/2018 02:59

    I really love nature's immense power. Sorry for the people there though.

  • Frances V.
    07/27/2018 02:09

    I am always amazed by geological events! Just visited Mt. St. Helen's yesterday and heard its amazing story. This is a bit long but the beginning footage is pretty spectacular. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L1N-FDrGLk

  • Steve J.
    07/27/2018 00:07

    I’m surprised you didn’t blame humans for the volcano

  • Johanne P.
    07/26/2018 18:25

    you seeing this volcano? 😉 safest way to see it 😱

  • Kerisa J.
    07/26/2018 14:36

    Is it but the Ying with the Yang.

  • Jo M.
    07/26/2018 14:03

    still not heard fro you ??? xo

  • Colin N.
    07/26/2018 13:24

    Buy the new land.