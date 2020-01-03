back
Kivalina, the first American village to fall victim to climate change
Kivalina sits on a narrow strip of land along Alaska’s west coast. And its villagers could soon become America’s first climate change refugees…
01/03/2020 8:01 AM
- New
And even more
Heatwave in Australia : Cyclists give parched koala a drink of water
Kivalina, the first American village to fall victim to climate change
Soybean cultivation threatens biodiversity in Brazil
Australia's bushfire crisis : apocalyptic images in Mallacoota
Fuel spill 'under control' in Galapagos Islands
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
2 comments
Sarah T.an hour
😢
Linda C.an hour
I wonder what the gov't of Alaska is doing in the present predicament of Kivalina and its populace.