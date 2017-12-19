back
L214 denounced the living condition in rabbit breeding farms
The animal rights group L214 filmed this footage in a French breeding farm where rabbits are raised for fur. This is what they saw.
12/19/2017 11:19 AM
- 66.4k
- 479
- 109
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
80 comments
Alessandro N.11/11/2018 00:52
domani te lo traduco
Vivian B.10/13/2018 12:30
Stop this torture. My God thus is pure evil.
Trina D.09/25/2018 11:14
😢
Elsa M.09/24/2018 22:37
😡😡😡😡
Stephen D.09/24/2018 15:36
Should be a total ban,now
Joseph V.09/14/2018 11:28
Most of those can be feed to wolfs. It would be the humane thing to do. They aren’t going to survive.
Jason S.08/17/2018 07:47
Shame on
Patricia W.08/10/2018 13:36
Repulsive
しずこ な.08/06/2018 07:53
stop it💢💢💢💢💢💢💢
Demetria E.08/05/2018 20:36
GOD IN HEAVEN THESE SCUMBAGS ARE SKINNING THESE POOR DEFENSELESS INNOCENT RABBITS FIR THERE FUR
Ana M.08/05/2018 18:28
Busters 😡😡
Susan J.07/20/2018 00:45
Very sad
Lorretta N.07/18/2018 20:01
I hope all of these people rot in hell
Monimugdha K.07/18/2018 13:43
Bustards
Ron S.07/18/2018 06:10
What did you expect from France?
Connor J.07/17/2018 19:42
What's with all this bullshit I'm learning about the French?.... No wonder yall surrendered in a day
Pritam N.01/07/2018 06:31
How can they do it 😡😡😡😡😡
Hélène D.12/23/2017 09:36
🤢
Leia S.12/22/2017 18:37
I raise rabbits for meat to keep from having to buy meat from grocery stores. Nothing goes to waste. We keep and tan the fur...make key chains from feet and tails. They have a wonderful life until it’s time for them to keep our bellies full. I’m sure the meat from these rabbits is sold as well. Most likely NOT done just for the fur. Yes they could have a better system but come on....if you have a problem with this then I suggest not eating beef, pork or chicken anymore because they’re allllll the same when it comes to being commercialized.
Saba R.12/21/2017 12:18
الله يعذبهم ان شاء الله طاح حظهم 😭