L214 denounced the living condition in rabbit breeding farms

The animal rights group L214 filmed this footage in a French breeding farm where rabbits are raised for fur. This is what they saw.

12/19/2017 11:19 AM
  • 66.4k
  • 109

80 comments

  • Alessandro N.
    11/11/2018 00:52

    domani te lo traduco

  • Vivian B.
    10/13/2018 12:30

    Stop this torture. My God thus is pure evil.

  • Trina D.
    09/25/2018 11:14

    😢

  • Elsa M.
    09/24/2018 22:37

    😡😡😡😡

  • Stephen D.
    09/24/2018 15:36

    Should be a total ban,now

  • Joseph V.
    09/14/2018 11:28

    Most of those can be feed to wolfs. It would be the humane thing to do. They aren’t going to survive.

  • Jason S.
    08/17/2018 07:47

    Shame on

  • Patricia W.
    08/10/2018 13:36

    Repulsive

  • しずこ な.
    08/06/2018 07:53

    stop it💢💢💢💢💢💢💢

  • Demetria E.
    08/05/2018 20:36

    GOD IN HEAVEN THESE SCUMBAGS ARE SKINNING THESE POOR DEFENSELESS INNOCENT RABBITS FIR THERE FUR

  • Ana M.
    08/05/2018 18:28

    Busters 😡😡

  • Susan J.
    07/20/2018 00:45

    Very sad

  • Lorretta N.
    07/18/2018 20:01

    I hope all of these people rot in hell

  • Monimugdha K.
    07/18/2018 13:43

    Bustards

  • Ron S.
    07/18/2018 06:10

    What did you expect from France?

  • Connor J.
    07/17/2018 19:42

    What's with all this bullshit I'm learning about the French?.... No wonder yall surrendered in a day

  • Pritam N.
    01/07/2018 06:31

    How can they do it 😡😡😡😡😡

  • Hélène D.
    12/23/2017 09:36

    🤢

  • Leia S.
    12/22/2017 18:37

    I raise rabbits for meat to keep from having to buy meat from grocery stores. Nothing goes to waste. We keep and tan the fur...make key chains from feet and tails. They have a wonderful life until it’s time for them to keep our bellies full. I’m sure the meat from these rabbits is sold as well. Most likely NOT done just for the fur. Yes they could have a better system but come on....if you have a problem with this then I suggest not eating beef, pork or chicken anymore because they’re allllll the same when it comes to being commercialized.

  • Saba R.
    12/21/2017 12:18

    الله يعذبهم ان شاء الله طاح حظهم 😭