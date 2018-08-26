back
Lake Titicaca is threatened by pollution
Lake Titicaca is the largest reserve of freshwater in South America, but it could soon be completely contaminated.
08/26/2018 8:34 AM
32 comments
Campers a.09/09/2018 00:44
Tourist $$ should stop until these governments act to rehabilitate the lake to it natural grandeur..
Suneetha K.08/31/2018 13:52
Ban tourism...god bless them....
Dev S.08/31/2018 04:00
Very. Very. Nice. song
Gino B.08/31/2018 02:30
Si los mismos ciudadanos que viven no toman conciencia del problema nunca lograran nada concientizar y conservar
Gabriel C.08/31/2018 01:02
Se liga mae Irene Camargo Dias
Kishundev K.08/30/2018 18:30
Nice look
Damian S.08/30/2018 05:06
People keep allowing things like this to keep happening and then when wonder why the earth is becoming the way it is. These companies and corporations DO NOT CARE! wake up world.
Ernesto S.08/29/2018 17:23
Pollution is - a big bang
Kiran K.08/29/2018 08:32
Very precious message
Will P.08/29/2018 05:06
Meanwhile Nestle/coke is pumping this lake dry (along w fresh water around the world) only to sell it back at a massive profit. It's sad to see the regular politics for profit draining the world of the most important substance we have. The CEO of nestle seems to think it is he who should lead the fight to control water consumption for the better good of man kind. Of course not a single suggestion of fixing water infrastructure and providing clean drinking water to humans. No he suggests that we stop having golf courses and washing cars so that his company can buy up all the water and resell it to us at "shadow prices" increased prices to make it psychologically harder to waste. What a bunch of bullshit. https://www.cnbc.com/2015/03/24/nestle-chairman-time-to-turn-off-the-water-taps.html https://popularresistance.org/coke-nestle-near-ownership-of-worlds-second-largest-aquifer/ In Brazil, intense lobbying has been underway since at least 2016 to tap into the aquifer. These efforts fell under the spotlight late last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where private talks were reported between Brazil’s President Michel Temer and a range of top executives with interests in the aquifer, including Nestle CEO Paul Bulcke, Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, and Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris.
Von A.08/29/2018 01:40
Good Bye Lake! Rest in Peace. 😪😪😪
Jacqueline S.08/28/2018 23:50
I like the way they blame rubbish from tourists first in this video. Bolivia is one of the dirtiest most rubbish strewn countries I have ever seen. It's the locals who create the problem. Lack of education, they just chuck their rubbish everywhere.
Daria G.08/28/2018 19:35
Silver mining . Right ?
Dakshesh O.08/28/2018 18:53
Wonderful..!! 👌👌🙏🙏👍👍pollution is one of the major problem.. n.. Questionabe..!! It is strongly difficult to get it cleaned up and ""nuisance free ""...!! People must cooperate to control.. n.. detain it..!! God bless them with good thinkings... n.. Doings..!!🙏🙏👍
Marco G.08/28/2018 18:24
😔
Minh N.08/28/2018 13:37
U
Jan M.08/28/2018 12:24
Shameful why can’t people just clear up their rubbish. It should be illegal to let toxic waste flow in to the clean water 💦😔😔😔
Lahcene B.08/28/2018 08:38
تم
James R.08/28/2018 05:57
Take a look at the history of the Salton Sea in California...apocolyptic
Chase C.08/27/2018 23:10
If you think, for one second, that the world believes that TOURISTS are the ones doing the main pollution to this lake, you must be high on drugs!!! So I guess the tourist are also responsible for the rest of South America which is polluted as fuck!? 😂 what a joke. Learn to take care of the environment South America, or live in your filth.