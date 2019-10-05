Laverne Cox on Violence Against Trans People
"We cannot continue to stigmatize the existence and the identity of trans people." Actress Laverne Cox's has a message about the epidemic of violence and discrimination against transgender people.
Double-edged sword of trans visibility
American actress, equal rights advocate Laverne Cox is passionate about combatting the issues faced by trans people. In the U.S., at least 18 transgender people have died from violence so far in 2019. Since 2013, it has felt like trans visibility has increased at breakneck speed. We’ve witnessed Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, successful TV shows such as Transparent. Earlier trans actor Daniela Vega became the first trans person to present at the Academy Awards, and the film in which she starred, A Fantastic Woman, about the experience of institutional and interpersonal transphobia, won the Oscar for best foreign language film.
“We have to change our hearts and minds. Policies are important but each individual in their hearts has to say that no one should deserve to lose their lives simply for being who they are. Over 50% of trans people make less than $10,000 a year. So, poverty in my community is a huge issue. Doing the work to end poverty is interconnected with issues of HIV, interconnected with issues of transphobia and sexism. They are all interconnected, and they're all related. Yeah, we have to do all this work together. I think globally, for trans folks, so much of it is still about stigma. It's about education. And then it's about access. We cannot continue to stigmatize the existence and the identity of trans people because that leads to our deaths, that leads to us living in poverty, not being in the good jobs, policies that here in my country, that they're created to limit the possibility of us being able to have. We have to end this stigma. Change. Trans people are human beings who deserve to live. The violence that exists against trans people globally is an epidemic that is killing way too many of us.
HRC has been tracking reports of fatal anti-transgender violence for the past several years and previous reports can be found from 2015-2019. Cox invites everyone around the world to embrace trans men and women for who they are.
79 comments
MD A.10/30/2019 19:49
Hi
Cathy S.10/14/2019 23:47
It shouldn't matter what a person wants to be. It doesn't make them any different. People should except everybody.
Murray M.10/13/2019 15:31
Ninja please🤷🏿♂️
Dollie B.10/13/2019 00:03
Stop fooling straight men
Bethany S.10/12/2019 21:35
Love herrrrrr!!
Kevan N.10/12/2019 20:10
How is ten shootings over the course of years an epidemic?
Robyn D.10/12/2019 18:21
Everything about you is fake. I feel sorry for the men who get a big surprise
Prieto S.10/12/2019 13:37
Let people live there own life.
Billy B.10/12/2019 11:57
People using the bible in the comments really need a history lesson or two
Brian K.10/12/2019 07:34
Violence to these "people," are coming members of their own community.
Deetra R.10/12/2019 04:31
I just want his lips....lol
Kita O.10/12/2019 01:57
Werk .. We love u..
Antinette G.10/12/2019 00:25
Laverne Cox is a man. If you have a prostate gland you’re a man. In the immortal words of Ted “there are no chicks with dicks. There are only dudes with boobs”. Facts
Sylvana F.10/11/2019 14:10
Your beautiful
Claudia N.10/11/2019 11:42
Men who identify as trans women are statistically safer than most men and women. I guess Brut doesn’t care about violence against Native women or domestic violence.
Cheryle C.10/11/2019 06:05
God made male and female...and He does love everybody. Each person has the right to choose whom you going to serve....Satan or God...God is the judge and he will reward us accordi9...those who have accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior, eternal life.You must be born again, yelp the choice is up to you.
Gigi L.10/11/2019 05:37
Preach Girl let's hope the whole world will open their eyes And quit being so close minded
Darwin B.10/11/2019 05:14
Well just keep shoving it down our throats
Kathy H.10/11/2019 03:18
So true
Tamara R.10/11/2019 00:52
She looks better than me. You go girl! I wish people would learn love instead of judgement. Don't deny any human being basic rights.!