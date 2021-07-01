back

Lessons to fight climate change from “The Terminator”

"This movie doesn't have a storyline except constant alarm, which cannot be sustained." Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke at his Austrian World Summit about why we must rethink our messaging on climate change...

07/01/2021 11:09 PMupdated: 07/01/2021 11:10 PM
2 comments

  • James J.
    37 minutes

    Water World dude.

  • Brut
    an hour

    was speaking at the Austrian World Summit, which he founded five years ago with . This year's summit focuses on “Healthy Planet, Healthy People.” https://www.facebook.com/events/266632945211015