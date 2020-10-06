back
Let's dispel Muslim stereotypes with the "Riz test"
Muslim actors are sick of playing "terrorists" — and a test named after actor Riz Ahmed is a clever way to dispel these harmful labels. 👊🏽
01/29/2020 5:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:20 AM
31 comments
Marc K.06/10/2020 18:54
Luis R.02/22/2019 09:53
So a Mexican should be the terrorist?
Danny M.02/21/2019 05:48
Kbron no lo hagas y ya.
Bernhard R.02/20/2019 01:52
Then go and work as a waiter.
Kristine D.02/10/2019 00:43
El me encanta. Me caso
Orlando V.02/08/2019 14:11
Well., the same happened to the latinos, untill you show skill to do something else as Vinicio del Toro, Salma Hyak, Penelope Cruz etc, etc, etc.
Ricardo V.02/08/2019 05:03
Why dont they got to netflix they are greenlighting everything
Jay A.02/02/2019 05:37
I'm just going to say it any religion is indefensible. Judaism, Christianity, Islam are all retarded. Jews believe God parted the red sea (or the reed sea?), Christians believe a Jewish itinerant rabbi preacher ascended to heaven, and muslims believe that a illiterate warlord pedophile ascended to heaven on a winged horse. They are all equal of ridicule.
Qoryoley S.02/01/2019 14:55
Money should not change your mind set has a muslim ,
Saeed K.01/30/2019 10:55
Hey is this the guy from venom?
Nixon V.01/30/2019 07:49
Karl Von Braun would like to take part as Mubarak Al Kabir Al Jabbir but, no remsemlabce in their appearance, might need heavy make-up
Johnny K.01/30/2019 07:31
So.. when the movie director and the plot needs a middle eastern looking guy to play what the world calls a terrorist.. from the middle east.. i should take the role instead? Beeing freakin viking white? If you dont want a role. Dont take it. If it kills your dream of beeing an actor. Atleast you cant complain bout beeing portraited in a bad way.
Julián M.01/30/2019 06:14
But he's a terrorist on Venom... watch the movie and you will see! 😂🤣😂🤣
KC W.01/30/2019 04:40
Cool
Krystine A.01/30/2019 03:18
Then someone needs to change the world
Nicholas G.01/30/2019 03:02
Art imitates life. If there were'nt so many Muslim terrorists then you would not have a big a need for Muslims to play terrorists.
Aamna S.01/30/2019 02:45
This video is literally making fun of what they’re saying. 😕 And as a Muslim, i’ve been discussing it with people around me that yes, a lot of middle eastern folks, especially Muslims, are portrayed as villains in movies or shows. Venom is a very recent example.
Ryan M.01/30/2019 01:27
A true believer don’t dye their hair yellow
Jose G.01/30/2019 01:04
I'm Hispanic so I'm used to having my ethnic group get portrayed negatively in movies and other media. If you don't want those roles, they'll just get us to play them for you instead. You won't change Hollywood by crying about it. All they care about is money, that's what will influence any kind of change
Murray K.01/30/2019 00:10
True lies and iron man are great examples