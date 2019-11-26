back
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
His rescue from raging wildfires touched the entire world. But today, Lewis the koala had to be euthanized. Here is the whole story.
11/26/2019 1:55 PM
72 comments
Angie D.12/03/2019 22:39
I’m sorry to hear that he passed. I want to thank the rescuer that cared to help. 😥😢
Miles H.11/30/2019 15:44
He's among legends now
Faraj M.11/30/2019 14:08
I think they shud have waited a lil bit longer. I mean although he was being pumped with painkillers and her limbs were really damaged, he was still eating
Jose C.11/30/2019 04:54
So sad, 😓😓
Paola Z.11/30/2019 03:26
Yovan
Jesus F.11/29/2019 17:27
pobrecitos
Lalo R.11/29/2019 00:39
):
Destiny L.11/28/2019 13:13
Not just Koalas!! Yall gotta get this straight.. people be saying "oH sAvE tHe TuRtLeS" "dOnT uSe StRaWs" because of one video. But you gotta remember that more than just what is shown in a video is getting affected. Yall gotta stress this more..
Monica H.11/28/2019 06:39
😭
Emiliano M.11/28/2019 04:29
this is so sad🥺
Sue H.11/28/2019 03:36
💔
Tezza T.11/28/2019 00:43
Heartbreaking. Stop deforestation and tree clearing now. These animals deserve to feel safe on this planet
Karen P.11/27/2019 19:45
Heartbreaking 😞
Aloysius R.11/27/2019 13:58
The Most Heartbreaking Video. Poor baby 💔💔💔😭
Dounia I.11/27/2019 13:02
This is truly heartbreaking 💔 poor koalas!
Sonu T.11/27/2019 10:58
I'm devastated 😭
Onima M.11/27/2019 05:41
Please don't euthanize !!...u could have just waited some more time n continued with further treatment..who knows it could have healed by itself😣😥...RIP cutie 😞
Zana Y.11/27/2019 04:50
Im so sad when i see this happening on the animals😥😅
Susan K.11/27/2019 03:56
It was so heartbreaking watching his rescue, his suffering. 😢😢That image will haunt me for a long time😢😢😕
Caroline W.11/27/2019 02:56
😭😭😭