LGBTQ community connects with Queer Meals
LGBTQ folks in this Utah town have a community that they can call their own thanks to Queer Meals. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/19/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:43 PM
4 comments
John H.06/23/2019 02:26
🤮
La B.06/21/2019 15:52
Brut you support lgbt a lot 💩😟 Stop spreading this evil ideas of gay let men be men and please let the girls be ladies this is the right thing
John H.06/21/2019 13:49
Organized religion at its best the Mormon religion Fusion delusion at its best if you look at some of their propaganda from the 60s they are really out there Warren jessops a prime example you want to solve the debt problem in the US of a so the state of Utah to another country you might get a couple bucks for it at the most as for the LGBT community who cares what people do in their bedroom unless you're God remember let he who is without sin cast the first stone
Charles E.06/19/2019 16:37
It's hard being lbgtq because it goes against the Torah and it's wrong