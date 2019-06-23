back

LGBTQ community connects with Queer Meals

LGBTQ folks in this Utah town have a community that they can call their own thanks to Queer Meals. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

06/19/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:43 PM

And even more

  1. 8:21

    The life of Kamala Harris

  2. 4:03

    Interview with a sex worker during a pandemic

  3. 4:29

    Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons

  4. 15:32

    A day in the life of a transgender sex worker

  5. 3:08

    The black-and-white selfie challenge in Turkey

  6. 3:51

    "Wall of Moms": Portland mother on why she protests

4 comments

  • John H.
    06/23/2019 02:26

    🤮

  • La B.
    06/21/2019 15:52

    Brut you support lgbt a lot 💩😟 Stop spreading this evil ideas of gay let men be men and please let the girls be ladies this is the right thing

  • John H.
    06/21/2019 13:49

    Organized religion at its best the Mormon religion Fusion delusion at its best if you look at some of their propaganda from the 60s they are really out there Warren jessops a prime example you want to solve the debt problem in the US of a so the state of Utah to another country you might get a couple bucks for it at the most as for the LGBT community who cares what people do in their bedroom unless you're God remember let he who is without sin cast the first stone

  • Charles E.
    06/19/2019 16:37

    It's hard being lbgtq because it goes against the Torah and it's wrong

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.