Lizzo Wants You to Love Your Body

"It's just accepting yourself, it's not rocket science." Lizzo spoke to Brut about being a role model for body positivity and self-love. 🙌

06/09/2019 10:02 AMupdated: 06/11/2019 6:32 PM
  • 204.3k
  • 50

37 comments

  • Sonny W.
    07/10/2019 23:32

    🔖 Bookmarked.

  • Kati B.
    07/09/2019 23:26

    I love lizzo

  • David S.
    06/28/2019 03:34

    Going slim is not a trend. It’s healthy. Now let’s accept to go gym or run. How about that?

  • Dikeba S.
    06/27/2019 18:08

    Ur so rite pwetty

  • Denet H.
    06/27/2019 15:45

    Self acceptance and positivity are not the same as poor health choices ! Not trying to bring down anyone but honestly tho! Media needs to stop endorsing body positiveness by encouraging unhealthy lifestyles! Same as endorsing an unrealistic and utopian image, which is unhealthy as well !

  • Ada I.
    06/27/2019 15:11

    Is "buyed " a word in English?

  • Kal E.
    06/27/2019 05:52

    Nice message..however ' body you were given'??😶

  • Harith A.
    06/26/2019 13:27

    Good

  • Serine B.
    06/26/2019 07:33

    Why does she look EXACTLY like H.e.r en grand format ?

  • Yousra L.
    06/24/2019 23:47

    True good vibz

  • Muhammad R.
    06/24/2019 12:22

    Very Good

  • Docta D.
    06/23/2019 15:08

    Cool.bb

  • Deka L.
    06/23/2019 08:49

    Its ok and beutyfull you are but you have to consider your healthy

  • Wi L.
    06/22/2019 09:09

    i like this girl

  • Docta D.
    06/20/2019 21:37

    Cool

  • Clémentine K.
    06/19/2019 12:33

    Nice

  • Youssouf T.
    06/19/2019 07:27

    Nice

  • Durkho A.
    06/18/2019 09:57

    sona khkole khabare kae

  • Irfan A.
    06/18/2019 07:42

    wtf

  • Maria B.
    06/17/2019 19:58

    It's true ooo