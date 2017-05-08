back

Macron's message for American researchers

"Please come to France, you are welcome" Climate change isn't a hoax for the new French President. Emmanuel Macron wants the American scientists in France.

05/08/2017 2:53 PM
  • 60.5k
  • 108

78 comments

  • Md G.
    10/16/2018 02:34

    Nice your lishon

  • Salhi H.
    07/23/2018 08:10

    About to go to france

  • Brian M.
    05/15/2017 10:58

    Does France even have $11,000,000,000 to invest in climate change???? With 40% unemployment I doubt it lol

  • Brian M.
    05/15/2017 10:52

    Take the scientists and their families please! $11,000,000,000 a year to study climate change is freaking ridiculous it's fleecing the American tax payer out of billions............you agree to pay feed and house them and I am positive we could get a go fund me account started to get them there........

  • Anthony P.
    05/15/2017 06:51

    Before you all jump excitedly to the new "Land of the free." Do a little research on Macrons globalist agenda. First off, if you're leaving from America and heading to France, your odds of being killed in a terrorist attack just went up 6000%. You're odds of being accosted or sexually assaulted just went up 9000%.

  • Tiffany L.
    05/14/2017 21:41

    time to switch majors and move to France

  • Ivy D.
    05/14/2017 20:58

    time to switch to environmental science major

  • Rick B.
    05/14/2017 20:02

    Bullshit, you fucking liberals have turned all of Europe into sand monkey capitol

  • Emebet W.
    05/12/2017 22:11

    True LEADERSHIP Is making peace bringing hope for his country and for others I don't think you should say. A word About our PRESIDENT he loves the nation .!!!!

  • Hana K.
    05/11/2017 13:59

    so should I move to France? Lol

  • Sharon M.
    05/10/2017 17:12

    Yeah

  • Kayla H.
    05/10/2017 13:52

    when are we leaving

  • Rochelle G.
    05/10/2017 01:46

    , about to go to France. lol

  • Emma Y.
    05/10/2017 00:52

    lets gtfo of here!

  • Cameron H.
    05/09/2017 22:08

    People of France: Trump doesn't represent Americans. You have a seemingly good president. Don't waste it.

  • Lyndsay A.
    05/09/2017 21:16

    bae

  • Kate B.
    05/09/2017 19:07

    ....

  • Jhennelle D.
    05/09/2017 17:56

    Florina-mirla Vil Dorleans is we out or nah ?

  • Jeshua M.
    05/09/2017 17:20

    I like that people can't tell a psycho when they see one....

  • Ashley B.
    05/09/2017 16:12

    better hurry up and graduate