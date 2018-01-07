back
Madagascar's famous lemurs soon to go extinct?
Can scientists save Madagascar's famous lemurs before they go extinct?
01/07/2018 9:18 AM
Jessica C.02/09/2018 12:48
- relevant now
Patrick C.01/17/2018 15:37
The unique biodiversity of Madagascar is on a very possible path to extinction. The last of the eastern rain forest which is habitat for the majority of the lemurs left in the country and the world (outside of some zoos) is being decimated as we speak. One of the reasons for the lemur of Madagascar not to have gone extinct like on the main body of Africa is that the human population, its main competitor and predator, arrived on the island only 2500 years ago thus they were left to thrive undisturbed for millions of years. But it is catching up with the island, it's ecosystem and its lemurs. The human population is booming and subsistance farming is atroceously mismanaged and unsustainable, particularly on the eastern slopes of the island main, north-south ridge line. Organizations such as Brut Nature and a few other conservationist organizations present on the island are fighting an uphill battle trying to save what's left of the lemur habitat and the unique ecosystem of Madagascar. But they will need all the help they can get. Please read and pass the word. And pray it is not too late for the lemur, the last direct descendants of some of the first primate to have inhabitated the earth and the ancestor of the homo sapiens - our species.
Samuel J.01/10/2018 20:37
But there is a moral dilemma here. Let the people die of starvation or keep the lemurs alive and avoid extinction? I am not sure whether there is a third option but this article is making it look like there are only two
Abd E.01/10/2018 20:24
Andre G.01/10/2018 19:15
Slobodan T.01/10/2018 19:10
Carla E.01/10/2018 18:53
Калоян К.01/10/2018 18:21
So let the people starve and save the lemurs is that right?
Layba M.01/10/2018 17:10
this is just sad
Веппо К.01/10/2018 16:46
Веппо К.01/10/2018 16:45
Nicolás F.01/10/2018 15:28
Oscar E.01/10/2018 14:49
Stop having Childrens every Eigth months.
Christian G.01/10/2018 12:57
Reproduce like rats and soon you will be out of food. There needs to be a natality control program world wide.
Rico R.01/10/2018 12:49
People are suffering from starvation because they keep on having children even if they are poor. Over population will make other animals go extinct.
Leandro T.01/10/2018 12:21
Clyde E.01/10/2018 10:51
Neetij P.01/10/2018 10:08
Nadine A.01/10/2018 09:35
Luis I.01/10/2018 08:06
We need to bring awareness. Bring back zaboomafoo