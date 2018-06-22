back
Mammals are becoming increasingly nocturnal all over the world
Animals are spending more time under the cover of darkness to avoid humans
06/22/2018 11:19 AM
69 comments
Sarah L.07/01/2018 03:34
The only time I see deer here is at night
Sharann K.07/01/2018 03:08
Me too.
David C.07/01/2018 02:14
Just goes to show they are not as stupid as most humans.
Scott S.07/01/2018 01:26
Lmao you show a video, with a raccoon there a night time animal you retard
Catherine M.06/30/2018 21:13
Of course. Survival of the fittest- they have to adapt. Humans are the greastest predators on earth. Interact with us during the day -or even been SEEN by us- and chances are 99% they will be killed. That's reality.
Alan W.06/30/2018 21:00
What a coincidence, me too...
Jutta D.06/30/2018 20:29
So werden Menschen manipuliert und verblödet und eine Großzahl konsumiert sowas und hinterfragt nichts. 👎
Ange S.06/30/2018 08:27
Cant blame them... I'd stay away from humans too if I could 😂
Rick E.06/30/2018 05:38
Always been that way stupid. It's called nocturnal. Man !
Magdalena M.06/30/2018 01:53
I tried that. It didn't work.
Jacquelyn M.06/30/2018 01:45
So sad 😭😭 I don’t understand why someone would try to hurt a inasant creature 😭😭
Randy S.06/29/2018 17:59
How do you know? Do you knowww him? Do you call him at hooome? DO YOU HAVE A DORSAL FIN?!
Chris W.06/29/2018 17:42
I don’t blame them. Humans are trash.
Kathy P.06/29/2018 17:38
Why cant humans live and let live? Wildlife lives are hard enough.
Michelle M.06/29/2018 16:15
Good. They should be avoiding us. We’re disgusting as a collective.
Reba L.06/29/2018 15:28
Smart animals.
Terry Z.06/29/2018 13:07
Do you blame them?
Emerita P.06/29/2018 00:11
We're taking over thier land
Jackson H.06/28/2018 06:43
Me too 😂😂
Delia T.06/28/2018 05:20
Humanity is just too weak to corruption anything can be sold or bought theres a market for everything its disgusting. We are a virus look up viruses they attack the host which is the planet we multiply and over run it and boom it dies. Religion is an evil side effect that makes it spread even faster lol. But seriously the planet is fucked