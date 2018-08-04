back
Marc Ancrenaz is committed to protecting orangutans
The Bornean and Sumatran orangutans are extremely endangered. But we can still save them. Marc Ancrenaz tells us what he's doing with his organization Hutan to protect this species.
2 comments
Janet H.04/21/2018 16:07
Education is important in creating an awareness of the situation ...also getting people involved also helps ..If it is only occassional hunting what are the reasons for this.. The biggest threat will allways be those driven by greed those that want the land for financial gain..
Omran M.04/08/2018 20:36
Bluddy bull shit what ever it is. What happen to the childrens innocent peoples which are killed on daily basis in syria. Sorry to say you all are involved