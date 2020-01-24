back
Marine heat wave kills nearly 1 million birds
1 million seabirds killed in the Pacific Ocean... Nearly 4 years after these mysterious deaths, a scientific study provides some details about the culprit.
01/24/2020 6:52 PMupdated: 01/24/2020 6:54 PM
4 comments
Bill S.an hour
Oh man, indeed.
John Q.an hour
How many birds have been killed by windmills?
Pola K.an hour
Very sad infect
Brut naturean hour
To read the study: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0226087&fbclid=IwAR3ZAPlwiz1i0nouJpXhAkPGXR0x2QNDLlF18Wrf75eLvLMRX0F2VDTy4pA