back
Maritime transport is a big polluter
Fine particles, nitrogen and sulphur oxides: the fuel it uses is one of the dirtiest in the world. Here is the impact of maritime transport on the environment.
01/27/2019 11:13 AM
- 234.6k
- 1.6k
- 29
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
23 comments
Cen R.02/01/2019 01:13
Not a supertanker ..it was bulker😑😑
Nacereddine Y.01/31/2019 16:56
Hana dekhalena babor fih 880 tc hasela fihe
Martine A.01/31/2019 06:42
❗️❗️❗️
Shamil M.01/31/2019 00:39
They may be the main culprit of increasing level of ocean water not just the melting of polar ice...Archimedes Principle
Ricardo G.01/30/2019 21:24
z
ابوالحسن ع.01/30/2019 14:46
تم
Samy A.01/30/2019 10:14
என்ன கேமரா கையில் இருந்தாள் எது வேணா சொல்லுவியா
Hein A.01/30/2019 06:06
They don't care about life.They look only money.Our world will die soon...
မိြဳးၾကည္ မ.01/30/2019 03:44
'C
Youva V.01/29/2019 20:58
What about piercing our ozone layer several times so we get direct UV????? No one ever talk about that!!!!¡ But vessels getting you food.... Etc, they yes
Lynne F.01/29/2019 17:15
Just fly all the cheap .... in from China that will do it.
Alen B.01/29/2019 12:06
Good, the sooner we fuck up the planet the sooner we will all die
Graize L.01/29/2019 08:35
Neil Marquez
Ted B.01/28/2019 16:29
One large container ship emits the same pollution as 50,000,000 cars
Alafair R.01/27/2019 18:22
I've never understood import/export seems our world would be a better place if everyone just kept to there own parts of the world. We wouldn't be meddling in other countries affairs, each country would make their own stuff, no invasive species, no wars, no weird diseases, no pollution from the big ships as this video suggests.
Anna F.01/27/2019 18:19
Horrible.. Pollution control on Europe continent is not checked, including from the cars.. That is much more in the UK, still feels like the 1980's, diesel soot coming out of their cars & taxis.. :-(
Robert F.01/27/2019 16:10
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=govL-fUAwMA
Jan S.01/27/2019 14:23
Maritime transport is with rail transport more eco friendly then road transport, imagine what would happened if all those containers would be transported on trucks, yes, ships produce a lot of pollution, but compare the pollution generated to the tons of cargo transported and you will see the results
Alexandru C.01/27/2019 14:01
Yeah and those new regulations and new ships won't change shit in reality, as changing a fleet probably costs billions and ships have a very long effective lifetime. As that sounds, pollution from them won't decrease at all by at least 2030 😂