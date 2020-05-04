back
Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest
This tropical forest used to cover the cities of Rio de Janerio and São Paulo. But today, more than 90% of it has vanished. This is Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest.
04/05/2020 6:33 AM
- New
4 comments
Julius D.an hour
*Colonizers invaded. Indigenous people were already living there before Europeans came. While many perished, the rest of the survivors took shelter deep into the Amazon.
Evan C.2 hours
Brazil just doesn’t care about its natural resources.
Anand B.2 hours
"" This is the best way to protect and prevent the world from population growth and the world of health Sciences and the environment ""
Brut nature2 days
We'd like to thank for the footage. More details here: https://www.weforest.org/