Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest

This tropical forest used to cover the cities of Rio de Janerio and São Paulo. But today, more than 90% of it has vanished. This is Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest.

04/05/2020 6:33 AM
4 comments

  • Julius D.
    an hour

    *Colonizers invaded. Indigenous people were already living there before Europeans came. While many perished, the rest of the survivors took shelter deep into the Amazon.

  • Evan C.
    2 hours

    Brazil just doesn’t care about its natural resources.

  • Anand B.
    2 hours

    "" This is the best way to protect and prevent the world from population growth and the world of health Sciences and the environment ""

  • Brut nature
    2 days

    We'd like to thank for the footage. More details here: https://www.weforest.org/