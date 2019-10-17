back
Mayor of Paris discusses the climate crisis with young people from different countries
They've been protesting and demanding action for months... Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo met with some of these young people to discuss the climate emergency, during the C40 Cities World Mayors Summit.
10/17/2019 6:41 AM
7 comments
John J.10/18/2019 02:37
They got bored eating tide pods and creating 96 genders... now their tv told them to protest "climate change"...
Leon L.10/18/2019 02:37
The reason why these people are in the business of complaining rather than in the business of actually doing the nitty gritty to reduce pollution, is because it's way easier to convince yourself you're doing something when youre addressing to someone in the business of pandering
Matt P.10/17/2019 11:55
Oh Lord, more propaganda for the climate cultist to lick up. Yea, we know....send money to your local politicians and they will stop the naturally occurring climate change thats been happening for billions of years huh... Lmao pathetic. 😏😌😊
Vasily C.10/17/2019 09:43
Jesus, every post here is now about climate change, aint it. I get it, the world's burning and dying, that's why I want to at least see fucking beautiful videos of nature and not the people talking about how everything is bad. Have to unsub unfortunately, as this is fucking sickening already
Drews S.10/17/2019 08:46
Morons. I gotta block this garbage
Robert M.10/17/2019 08:34
https://www.cnn.com/videos/bestoftv/2014/11/01/global-warming-storm-at-weather-channel.cnn
Carol H.10/17/2019 07:58
So other than protesting for months which achieves nothing,what have they actually DONE. ?