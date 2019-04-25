back
Meaning and origins of the extinction symbol
Following the recent actions of Extinction Rebellion, this symbol has been used by thousands of climate activists around the world. Yet, its origins are still shrouded in mystery...
04/25/2019 3:09 PM
- 753.0k
- 3.1k
- 154
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
127 comments
Vikas S.09/08/2019 18:36
Vuddy
Joyel S.06/02/2019 08:23
Blessed Be Warriors. We see you
BG T.05/23/2019 20:59
It's the elder Futhark rune "Dagaz," for the letter "D" and it represents the dawn or an awakening.
Kenneth G.05/20/2019 02:04
right but extinction shouldnt be a thing according to "the theory of evolution " things dont go extinct they evolve and change so i ponder as to why we have so many species going extinct and none evolving or changing and why do we still view it as fact when darwin him self said that if his theory hadnt been proven in 100 years then his theory was wrong but here we are 200 years later still trying to say it is fact when it is a failed theory it has become a religion one in wich you need more faith in than believing in the bible which is the most historicly accurit document we have to date its time we put are faith back in god for he is coming home soon and he will show all mans wisdom and knowledge as foolishness
Joshua M.05/07/2019 14:22
And have the peace and or anarchist symbol's really worked It just gives them something to shoot the tear gas at and for good reason because apparently you people don't get that spraying paint on buildings that don't belong to you is illegal and doesn't make you look good Also it seems to me that we constantly just assume everything is extinct now day's then all of the sudden someone spots one of these thought to be extinct animals how can we ever trust you people when that kinda stuff happens it's always like my bad we don't know how to count apparently
Curt R.05/06/2019 15:06
To be honest , it is very sad that the only that most people are complaining about is how they are using aerosol cans at the comfort of their homes and not about the fact that we are facing a global crisis because nobody is not getting the fact that first of organisms to be affected by these changes is going to be the human society, so it is not about aerosol cans or protesting. It is about the fact that we highly fucked within the next decade or less
Greg C.05/05/2019 17:48
its an hourglass within the world.... its not rocket science...
Mckinley S.05/05/2019 14:52
In this post autism speaks, and it say CLlMaTE cHANge dOnEsT EXISTS
Sef F.05/05/2019 11:18
I hate what the generations before me turned this world into i would be happy fishing,farming,and hunting all day.native Americans had living right everyone else is greedy and dont care about the planet
Patrick H.05/05/2019 02:49
The only extinction should be getting rid of these turds spray painting other peoples shit... i hear baseball bats do the job very well.
Crystal M.05/04/2019 21:24
Where did they buy thier phones from?
Jeffery M.05/04/2019 16:29
Get a job hippies !
J E.05/04/2019 16:00
extinction of today specie is a natural order.
Surjit N.05/04/2019 13:53
First we need to educate , control human population, forest and use of plastic
Reinhardt A.05/04/2019 03:20
actually it reminds me of the symbol that the dead kennedys used as a symbol for their name D/K....
Ahmad M.05/03/2019 23:07
thats green lantern mark
Matt S.05/03/2019 04:01
😂😂what a joke 🔺️🔺️🔺️
Jimmy J.05/03/2019 03:55
Pretty sure the Xmen comics made up that symbol in the 80s.
John W.05/03/2019 00:51
Whoa....was that dude in the first few seconds, Haley Joel Osmond?
Caleb M.05/02/2019 23:47
It's a fucking hourglass you daft cunts.