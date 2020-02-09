back

Meanwhile... the Amazon is burning

One year has passed since the world watched in horror as the Amazon burned. Though the attention has gone away, the fires have continued...

09/02/2020 4:00 PM

And even more

  1. 3:37

    Meanwhile... the Amazon is burning

  2. 5:00

    One woman's quest to make sunscreen for darker skin

  3. 4:05

    Brazil: Fighting Amazon fires, deforestation, and Covid-19

  4. 5:15

    Rob Greenfield and the art of simple living

  5. 4:19

    Meanwhile, forest fires in Siberia

  6. 3:44

    The controversial tradition of dolphin hunting

5 comments

  • Ozy M.
    09/03/2020 02:35

    How can he deny it....

  • Jose V.
    09/02/2020 18:27

    Wait how come they are burning ? What’s causing it ?

  • Maia D.
    09/02/2020 17:16

    Agree 💯

  • Ahmed Y.
    09/02/2020 16:51

    Amazon is burning just from a year but my heart ♥ is burning from years and no body dam cares... Let amazon burn for a while.... 😏

  • Jaswant S.
    09/02/2020 16:30

    Sudden rain came in Austriya fire and things improved.But evertime God will not come to extinguish. All good scientist and big houses should come as trees are human beings and lungs of human as well as wild life.method by aerial survey and stopping at earler stage can be effort.people have tehnq to stop fire in petrol wells so it is not impossible.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.