Meanwhile... the Amazon is burning
One year has passed since the world watched in horror as the Amazon burned. Though the attention has gone away, the fires have continued...
09/02/2020 4:00 PM
Ozy M.09/03/2020 02:35
How can he deny it....
Jose V.09/02/2020 18:27
Wait how come they are burning ? What’s causing it ?
Maia D.09/02/2020 17:16
Agree 💯
Ahmed Y.09/02/2020 16:51
Amazon is burning just from a year but my heart ♥ is burning from years and no body dam cares... Let amazon burn for a while.... 😏
Jaswant S.09/02/2020 16:30
Sudden rain came in Austriya fire and things improved.But evertime God will not come to extinguish. All good scientist and big houses should come as trees are human beings and lungs of human as well as wild life.method by aerial survey and stopping at earler stage can be effort.people have tehnq to stop fire in petrol wells so it is not impossible.