back
Meet Angela Davis
Civil rights icon Angela Davis just got a civil rights award rescinded — and she thinks it's because of her support for Palestine.
01/22/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:39 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Oliver S.02/07/2019 23:41
I see no distinction between feminism and racism. Like most isms, pure evil.
Rico S.02/07/2019 20:58
Segregation anyone?
Sumblina A.01/23/2019 10:25
My queen 😚😚😚😚😚😚😍😍😍
Willie J.01/23/2019 00:56
Fight the power love you angela
Shizuma A.01/23/2019 00:46
Wtf did i just saw. That girl look like she was on LSD. Ohhh the 70’s
Candy A.01/22/2019 15:35
WTF