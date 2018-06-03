back

Meet Claire Nouvian

She's a documentary filmmaker, a Goldman Environmental Prize winner, and a BLOOM marine conservationist who worked to pass an EU-wide ban on deep-water net fishing. Meet Claire Nouvian.

06/03/2018 1:01 PM
  • 42.4k
  • 4

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

3 comments

  • Eileen L.
    06/05/2018 23:46

    Well done! Thank God for people like her!

  • Mohamed H.
    06/04/2018 02:33

    تم ok

  • Kaler K.
    06/03/2018 22:32

    Ok