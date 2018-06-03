back
Meet Claire Nouvian
She's a documentary filmmaker, a Goldman Environmental Prize winner, and a BLOOM marine conservationist who worked to pass an EU-wide ban on deep-water net fishing. Meet Claire Nouvian.
06/03/2018 1:01 PM
- 42.4k
- 187
- 4
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
3 comments
Eileen L.06/05/2018 23:46
Well done! Thank God for people like her!
Mohamed H.06/04/2018 02:33
تم ok
Kaler K.06/03/2018 22:32
Ok