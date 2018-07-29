back

Meet Freddie Mercury

He is one of the world’s most celebrated rockstars. But few know about his Indian roots.

07/29/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 09/05/2019 6:29 PM
  • 9.9m
  • 3.6k

2203 comments

  • Kay R.
    11/04/2019 01:59

    This is Freddy !!

  • Kamal K.
    10/19/2019 03:43

    watch this.

  • Aigerim B.
    10/16/2019 03:59

    he was Persian by his roots.

  • Aigerim B.
    10/16/2019 03:59

    Он был не индийцем, а персон-огнепоклонником по происхождению.

  • Suzanne W.
    09/25/2019 14:19

    ❤️😥 Freddie

  • Suzanne W.
    09/25/2019 14:18

    ❤️😥Freddie

  • Husseimann A.
    09/07/2019 09:58

    تس

  • Julio G.
    09/06/2019 14:10

    I consider him a great artist.in spite of all opposites by his sexual preffers.

  • Kelly H.
    09/06/2019 01:17

    He was the best.

  • Ron I.
    09/05/2019 22:12

    I not a Queen fan at all overated .

  • Rhianda
    09/05/2019 17:49

    I like his song...

  • Sandi R.
    09/05/2019 14:45

    El Ron michelle

  • Mark W.
    09/02/2019 21:01

    DIED TO YOUNG

  • Abbas H.
    09/01/2019 16:37

    Farok Bulsara

  • Julianne M.
    08/31/2019 17:48

    He will never be duplicated. One of the true icons. 💜

  • Marti B.
    08/31/2019 12:28

    1

  • D P.
    08/31/2019 12:12

    We love you Freddie

  • Sara T.
    08/30/2019 18:11

    His music is ingrained in our souls, he will forever live on.

  • Yolande W.
    08/30/2019 00:02

    Love Freddie and his beautiful voice. He always going to be missed.

  • Keiko I.
    08/29/2019 21:33

    He is special. I love queen.Freddie Mercuryg💛🖤💗