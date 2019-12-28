back
Meet Janelle Monáe
Whether on screen, on stage, or on record, Janelle Monáe's immense talent — and potent voice for feminism and inclusivity — shines through.
12/01/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 2:44 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Ernest '.12/28/2019 05:17
How could one not love her...😍
Jasmine C.12/08/2019 01:21
Ivery Brianna
Leon O.12/03/2019 10:46
Blah blah blah... Yadder yadder yadder. Shut yer pie-hole.
Korey C.12/02/2019 16:42
Shut uuuuuuuuupppppppppp
Neha K.12/01/2019 20:01
Take a look at When She Writes (@NehaKhan321): https://twitter.com/NehaKhan321?s=09 Facebook
Jonathan J.12/01/2019 19:30
Realistically, this woman is the only choice for artist of the decade. From the ArchAndroid to the Electric Lady to Dirty Computer... this woman is magic. And in a more just world, Azealia Banks would be right up there with her. :/