Meet Marjan, Afghanistan's last lion

He was Afghanistan's last lion, and became the symbol of Kabul's sufferings. This is the story of Marjan. 🦁
1054 comments
Ab A.08/11/2019 00:36
look what they have done to him😭
Fro T.08/10/2019 22:13
😞
Eder J.07/30/2019 19:10
cuantos conflictos armados soportó 😡😢
Fabian M.07/29/2019 13:25
me hizo llorar 😣
Sue S.07/26/2019 00:04
This is so sad that this happened to this lion. Lions are a majestic animal.
Chantel L.07/24/2019 19:49
I’m not reading it I can’t bear to hear any suffering of any creature! Any bastard that harms an animal has a place in hell
Christopher A.07/24/2019 19:23
Humans think they are the master race.......Tick Tock asses, tick tock
Karim M.07/20/2019 23:12
How old he is ?'
Ali K.07/19/2019 19:53
Harami insaan
Badar M.07/19/2019 16:40
Sooo Taliban invaded Kabul but Amaricans took over ??? wtf clear the point bitch
Loretta K.04/12/2019 14:17
As allways the fucking human's
Barialai K.03/08/2019 15:17
So awful poor animal 😓
Sylvana R.02/17/2019 12:47
Too sad. That's humans for you. They keep destroying everything. When will people learn?
Moacir B.01/23/2019 18:46
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Taylor M.01/21/2019 10:31
Ok well, this was an awful thing to read. So many people suck!!!!!!!!!!
بشرى ا.01/20/2019 23:00
This is why I hate zoos to begin with. Boycott all Zoos and circuses
Cindra B.01/16/2019 18:11
...over and over again...humans are the only mammal that kill other mammals...may all that hurt any of these mammals get what they really deserve...beleive me God knows what all that happened to this Zoo of living beings...
Ashraf H.01/11/2019 05:22
Mojahedin specially Ahmad sha masood’s and gull bodin hekmatyar killed more than 90000 innocent people and destroyed Afghanistan and turned country into other civil war ! The same time masoods killers attacked the only lion 🦁 in Kabul zoo and killed him
Francisco C.01/11/2019 01:09
Fuck this world and its people!!!!!!!!!!!!
Isabelle-Wolf V.01/08/2019 06:05
Humans are the shit of this earth !