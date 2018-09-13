back
Meet the cutest animal in the world
The cutest animal in the world lives in Japan (and no, it's not a Pokémon)
09/13/2018 1:47 PM
- 1.9m
- 64.2k
- 4.5k
And even more
- 2:35
Video showing a badger and coyote collaborating
- 1:02
The "Dallol" volcano is one of the most inhospitable places on Earth
- 1:34
Bowerbirds build elaborate nests to attract females
- 3:07
A third of all people worldwide are affected by zoonoses
- 4:11
Is nature really bouncing back during lockdown?
- 1:20
How does the peacock spider find a mate?
2327 comments
Alan K.6 days
It's Emolga BTW..
Roberto A.04/03/2020 00:22
Smallest squirrel?
Iulia C.04/02/2020 12:06
😁
Nel L.04/01/2020 16:38
Yup
Rachel J.03/30/2020 22:30
And i bet that beautiful creature along with many others are on the menu 🤔
Sabrina S.03/30/2020 16:23
😍
Andrea K.03/30/2020 13:31
maaa nehm ma so eins??? 🥰🤪
Daniela O.03/30/2020 08:05
😍
Enibas K.03/29/2020 13:20
Most wonderful
Grethel M.03/29/2020 06:50
omgg
Henry D.03/28/2020 19:42
Up there they are, but the world's cutest animal is the skunk all the way!
Muhammed S.03/28/2020 17:12
Can we eat it?
Tsai R.03/28/2020 06:40
These creature are awesome!
Krissy T.03/28/2020 00:03
Jade Jett
Cindy M.03/27/2020 14:18
😍😍
Dustin R.03/27/2020 13:59
Me: it's a Pokemon Zoologist: actually no, it's a flying squirrel native to- Me: it's a Pokemon. Zoologist: no. Pokemon do- Me: It'S a PoKeMoN aNd I'm GoInG tO cAtCh It Zoologist: sir! You ca- Me: hurls a pokeball at the creature
Jackey W.03/27/2020 13:38
Yes!
Gertrude W.03/27/2020 01:59
The one who plays the whistle so well
Cortney C.03/26/2020 21:42
😍!!!
Rabbiyah S.03/26/2020 20:19
😍