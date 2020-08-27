back
Meet the kagu, the barking bird that narrowly avoided extinction
This rare bird nearly suffered the same fate as the dodo. Here's how the kagu avoided extinction with the help of scientists.
08/27/2020 6:16 AM
- 3:59
Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea
- 5:48
3 citizen-led initiatives to clean the seas
- 5:51
The story of the Rainbow Warrior
- 6:19
A model of biointensive farming to transform global agriculture
- 4:23
This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic
- 2:15
Neowise, the brightest comet observed in the last 20 years
6 comments
Sølømëñ G.5 days
❤❤
Shireen B.5 days
Wonderful - so good to see this kind of action being taken <3
Rahul C.5 days
Nice effort. An inspirational one for those activists who are toiling hard night and day for restoration and safe guarding fauna cum flora. We need to be more proactive and assist these orgs. Thanks BRUT
Giuseppe M.6 days
Thanks for sharing, I was not aware of this successful reintroduction project
Kenneth C.6 days
BEAUTIFULL BIRDS 😻😻😻
Ariel F.6 days
💚