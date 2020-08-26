Meet the red-shanked douc

How do rodents store their food?
This butterfly relies on transparency to protect itself
3 strange life forms
Dead dolphins wash up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill
The thresher shark's impressive hunting method
These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years
Very Beautiful Creature Of The Nature We Must do something Thing Big to save Them
Mother nature is amazing
If you told these people that dog shit tasted good and was a medicin they would eat that too
Beautiful
So pretty 😍
Humans are so cruel to other living life forms.
Look like from China
❤️
did you this when went to Cambodia? He looks pretty neat 😂
Live in Vietnam 😍😍😍
Lovely 💚👍
Beautiful
Wow amazing !
What a beautiful primate. I wish people would realise we have no right of life over other animals. Admire from a distance and leave nothing but footprints and take away nothing but memories.
💖
These are so beautiful. How can we destroy their habitat and eat them.
Bro, obligé tu penses à la même chose que moi 😂
Yamet El babouinb
Important thing in the world remain the area's the green in the world for live the animals must be laws prevent the remove it or uses general or government
A ti
Manwar Brut very beautiful bunder.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
52 comments
Rakesh S.a day
Very Beautiful Creature Of The Nature We Must do something Thing Big to save Them
Greg S.2 days
Mother nature is amazing
Lucy A.2 days
If you told these people that dog shit tasted good and was a medicin they would eat that too
Judith K.3 days
Beautiful
Erika A.3 days
So pretty 😍
Elimu K.3 days
Humans are so cruel to other living life forms.
Munawer M.3 days
Look like from China
Ann3 days
❤️
Robina P.3 days
did you this when went to Cambodia? He looks pretty neat 😂
Nguyen T.4 days
Live in Vietnam 😍😍😍
Alan D.4 days
Lovely 💚👍
Sunita G.4 days
Beautiful
Aroti B.5 days
Wow amazing !
Jonny H.5 days
What a beautiful primate. I wish people would realise we have no right of life over other animals. Admire from a distance and leave nothing but footprints and take away nothing but memories.
Helena G.5 days
💖
Valentine S.5 days
These are so beautiful. How can we destroy their habitat and eat them.
Ines B.5 days
Bro, obligé tu penses à la même chose que moi 😂 Yamet El babouinb
جوني أ.6 days
Important thing in the world remain the area's the green in the world for live the animals must be laws prevent the remove it or uses general or government
Angel C.6 days
A ti
Jaswant S.6 days
Manwar Brut very beautiful bunder.