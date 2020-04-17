back
Melting ice in the Arctic is opening up new trade routes
The Arctic sea ice is melting dramatically, but several countries see it as an economic opportunity. Here is why scientists are concerned about these new trade routes.
04/17/2020 7:01 AM
3 comments
Daniele O.25 minutes
Why is everyone obsessed with this fucking oil, when we have literally infinite energy from sun and wind? Are they retarded or what?
Lilla W.an hour
And here we go! More drilling, more pollution, more wildlife wipe out! Nothing learnt. Money rules the world.
Susan P.an hour
NOT an economic opportunity, but an environmental disaster for the world!