back

Melting ice in the Arctic is opening up new trade routes

The Arctic sea ice is melting dramatically, but several countries see it as an economic opportunity. Here is why scientists are concerned about these new trade routes.

04/17/2020 7:01 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:10

    Melting ice in the Arctic is opening up new trade routes

  2. 4:18

    Chocolate mousse recipe, a lockdown special

  3. 1:02

    Eco-Friendly Soap for Your Hair🛀 ♻️

  4. 3:05

    How to make a zero-waste kitchen sponge

  5. 6:19

    Veggie bowl recipe, a lockdown special

  6. 6:07

    The life of Sir David Attenborough

3 comments

  • Daniele O.
    25 minutes

    Why is everyone obsessed with this fucking oil, when we have literally infinite energy from sun and wind? Are they retarded or what?

  • Lilla W.
    an hour

    And here we go! More drilling, more pollution, more wildlife wipe out! Nothing learnt. Money rules the world.

  • Susan P.
    an hour

    NOT an economic opportunity, but an environmental disaster for the world!