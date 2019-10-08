Men Get Breast Cancer Too
Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, recently revealed he has breast cancer — which is more common in men than you might think.
Men diagnosed with male breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for a cure
Mathew Knowles, — father to pop stars Beyoncé and Solange — revealed he has breast cancer in an interview with Good Morning America. While rare, men can also get breast cancer. While he shared that he had undergone surgery and is now doing well, he mentioned how the genetic mutation that made him highly susceptible to breast cancer could have been passed down to his talented daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. His main message to viewers was the importance of early detection, for both men and women. After GMA, Mathew told TMZ that his daughters immediately went to get tested.
Former KISS drummer Peter Criss is a breast cancer survivor. Less than 1% of all breast cancer cases develop in men according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. And only 1 in 1,000 men will ever be diagnosed with the disease. While some men feel embarrassed because of "this macho crap," Criss told CNN surviving breast cancer was actually a blessing. He was treated before the tumor could spread and said he was speaking about male breast cancer to raise the profile of this rare disease.
Everyone is born with a small amount of breast tissue. Breast tissue consists of milk-producing glands (lobules), ducts that carry milk to the nipples, and fat. Men diagnosed with male breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for a cure. Treatment typically involves surgery to remove the breast tissue. Other treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, may be recommended based on your particular situation. Symptoms may include a lump, dimpling or puckering, redness and some discharge. Treatments for men are similar to those for women, such as surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies as stated on the National Breast Cancer Foundation website.
MD A.10/30/2019 19:45
Hi
Sydney M.10/28/2019 20:05
Illuminati sacrifice
Cippeo P.10/28/2019 04:46
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Rasta L.10/27/2019 18:54
Fortunately for him! they have the finance to fight it. So sad for the others who doesn't.
Carlos B.10/27/2019 16:42
To hell with celebreties. I want to hear about the common man and women on planet earth.
Carlos B.10/27/2019 16:40
If he wasn't Beyonce's father, would you have given him a chance to express himself?🤔🤨
Vaai W.10/26/2019 20:58
Is it more common in men or women?
Saimon P.10/25/2019 15:32
Omg
Sharon E.10/23/2019 14:36
so its common or rare? prayers either way!
Mohamed L.10/18/2019 03:25
Chest cancer
Shadaine S.10/17/2019 20:23
Zuppies symptoms of PE some stones that pees
Angus G.10/16/2019 01:26
PRAYING
Himanshu S.10/10/2019 07:11
*Chest cancer
Qanjo D.10/09/2019 20:20
🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻
Frank M.10/08/2019 14:43
Thank you for standing up to tell men they need to be proactive in their own health...and survival of cancer, especially colon cancer...screening is critical
Nevin S.10/08/2019 14:09
Brut - you might want to teach your femmo lefty readers not to consume soymilk
Nevin S.10/08/2019 14:07
Tubbsy has manboobs so it's understandable, along with all the other lefty femmo soyboys- they have all got manboobs too