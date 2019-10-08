Men Get Breast Cancer Too

Men diagnosed with male breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for a cure

Mathew Knowles, — father to pop stars Beyoncé and Solange — revealed he has breast cancer in an interview with Good Morning America. While rare, men can also get breast cancer. While he shared that he had undergone surgery and is now doing well, he mentioned how the genetic mutation that made him highly susceptible to breast cancer could have been passed down to his talented daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. His main message to viewers was the importance of early detection, for both men and women. After GMA, Mathew told TMZ that his daughters immediately went to get tested.

Former KISS drummer Peter Criss is a breast cancer survivor. Less than 1% of all breast cancer cases develop in men according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. And only 1 in 1,000 men will ever be diagnosed with the disease. While some men feel embarrassed because of "this macho crap," Criss told CNN surviving breast cancer was actually a blessing. He was treated before the tumor could spread and said he was speaking about male breast cancer to raise the profile of this rare disease.

Everyone is born with a small amount of breast tissue. Breast tissue consists of milk-producing glands (lobules), ducts that carry milk to the nipples, and fat. Men diagnosed with male breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for a cure. Treatment typically involves surgery to remove the breast tissue. Other treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, may be recommended based on your particular situation. Symptoms may include a lump, dimpling or puckering, redness and some discharge. Treatments for men are similar to those for women, such as surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies as stated on the National Breast Cancer Foundation website.

